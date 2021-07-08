Autolus Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021, and will Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 on July 14, 2021

LONDON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Thursday, August 5, 2021.



Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am EDT/1:30 pm GMT to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to the events section of Autolus’ website.

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 9757293. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 9757293.

Additionally, Christian Itin, CEO of Autolus, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Cell Therapies In the Next Decade” to be held on Wednesday, July 14, at 08.55 a.m. EDT at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021, taking place virtually from July 14-15, 2021. The company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings at the conference. The live panel discussion can be viewed from the investor section of the Autolus website and will be available for a period of 30 days after the conference.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD

Vice President, Business Strategy and Planning

+44 (0) 7587 372 619

l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-212-966-3650

susan@sanoonan.com