Microbix Presenting Product Results to Industry

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that it has been invited to present about the performance of its COVID-19 test quality assessment products (QAPs™) at “ECCMID 2021” the 31st annual congress organized by the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, taking place in virtual format July 9-12, 2021.



The first abstract poster presentation is titled “ Advanced SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein swab-based formulation for use as cross-platform EQA sample and as a prospective Quality Control .” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s novel, innovative, and proprietary REDx™FLOQ®, PROCEEDx™FLOQ®, and white-label SARS-CoV-2 Ag Swab Positive formulations that can be used to help ensure the accuracy of rapid “antigen-based” screening tests for COVID-19 disease. The results demonstrate that these Microbix QAPs are compatible with 32 widely-used COVID-19 antigen tests, including those from the world’s most prominent diagnostics companies.

The second abstract poster presentation is titled “ Novel neutralizing anti-S1 SARS-CoV-2 human monoclonal antibody formulation for use as a cross-platform EQA sample and prospective quality controls .” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s pending QAPs to support the accuracy of tests for the presence and extent to which patients have developed protective and neutralizing antibodies to the virus causing COVID-19 disease, as a result of either vaccination or prior infection. The results demonstrate that these newly-created QAPs are compatible with four leading commercially-available COVID-19 S-Protein based neutralizing antibody “serology” tests, and do not have any cross-reactivity with two commercially-available COVID-19 N-Protein general “serology” tests.

Such results continue to demonstrate how Microbix is addressing the need for workflow controls to effectively support the quality objectives of all forms of testing relating to the pandemic, and with its QAPs portfolio now comprising more than 70 distinct products across multiple categories of infectious disease.

The abstract presentations were co-authored by ten members of Microbix’s product development (R&D), operating, and customer support teams, led by Pavel Zhelev, Director of Product Management (QAPs) and Dr. Amer Alagic, Director of R&D. The posters detail the performance results of the QAPs in a complete and succinct fashion. Both posters will be made available on the company website, https://microbix.com, upon their presentation at ECCMID 2021 and they include Microbix’s thankful acknowledgement of seventeen collaborator organizations in Canada and around the world.

Purchase enquiries for Microbix’s QAPs can be directed to one of its nine distributors for the Americas, Australasia, Europe, and Scandinavia, as cited later in this news release. QAPs product enquiries can also be e-mailed directly to Microbix at customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales now approaching C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Microbix antigens enable the antibody tests of over 100 international diagnostics companies, while its QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, distributed by 1WA (Oneworld Accuracy Inc.), Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution SpA., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, R-Biopharm AG, SDT Molecular Pte Ltd, Seegene Canada Inc., and Thomas Scientific LLC. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably viral transport medium (DxTM™) to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing and Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQB, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of the abstracts and their relevance, Microbix’s collaborators and their tests, the referenced product lines or their uses, Microbix’s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit https://microbix.com or www.sedar.com for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome,

CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie,

CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com Jim Macdonald,

Investor Relations

Torrey Hills Capital

(858) 456-7300

jm@sdthc.com

Copyright © 2021 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM™, Kinlytic®, and QAPs™ are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

REDx™FLOQ® and PROCEEDx™FLOQ® are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc. in collaboration with Copan Italia S.p.A.