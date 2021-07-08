Mesa Air Group Reports June 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for June 2021.
Mesa Airlines reported 30,015 block hours in June 2021, a 224.6 percent increase from June 2020 as a result of increased flying due to industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 98.58 percent and 99.97 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
Operating statistics for June 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.
|Jun-21
|Jun-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|12,610
|3,000
|320.4
|%
|98,549
|111,199
|-11.4
|%
|United
|17,184
|6,248
|175.0
|%
|128,129
|144,289
|-11.2
|%
|DHL
|221
|n/a
|N/A
|1,673
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|30,015
|9,247
|224.6
|%
|228,351
|255,488
|-10.6
|%
|Jun-21
|Jun-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|7,020
|1,699
|313.2
|%
|51,934
|63,693
|-18.5
|%
|United
|7,712
|3,550
|117.2
|%
|59,984
|72,559
|-17.3
|%
|DHL
|144
|n/a
|N/A
|1,086
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|14,876
|5,249
|183.4
|%
|113,004
|136,252
|-17.1
|%
|Jun-21
|Jun-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Controllable
Completion
Factor*
|American
|98.58
|%
|100.00
|%
|-1.42
|%
|99.67
|%
|99.75
|%
|-0.08
|%
|United
|99.97
|%
|100.00
|%
|-0.03
|%
|99.98
|%
|99.98
|%
|0.00
|%
|Total Completion Factor**
|American
|96.83
|%
|100.00
|%
|-3.17
|%
|97.00
|%
|93.27
|%
|4.00
|%
|United
|98.76
|%
|99.83
|%
|-1.07
|%
|97.62
|%
|94.72
|%
|3.06
|%
Operating statistics month over month for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.
|Jun-21
|May-21
|% Change
|QTD FY2021
|QTD FY2020
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|12,610
|11,741
|7.4
|%
|35,417
|14,532
|143.7
|%
|United
|17,184
|16,300
|5.4
|%
|49,127
|17,090
|187.5
|%
|DHL
|221
|223
|-1.1
|%
|617
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|30,015
|28,264
|6.2
|%
|85,162
|31,622
|169.3
|%
|Jun-21
|May-21
|% Change
|QTD FY2021
|QTD FY2020
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|7,020
|6,368
|10.2
|%
|19,586
|8,316
|135.5
|%
|United
|7,712
|7,482
|3.1
|%
|22,397
|9,776
|129.1
|%
|DHL
|144
|143
|0.7
|%
|407
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|14,876
|13,993
|6.3
|%
|42,390
|18,092
|134.3
|%
|Jun-21
|May-21
|% Change
|QTD FY2021
|QTD FY2020
|% Change
|Controllable
Completion
Factor*
|American
|98.58
|%
|99.84
|%
|-1.3
|%
|99.42
|%
|100.00
|%
|-0.6
|%
|United
|99.97
|%
|100.00
|%
|0.0
|%
|99.98
|%
|100.00
|%
|-0.02
|%
|Total Completion Factor**
|American
|96.83
|%
|97.22
|%
|-0.4
|%
|97.57
|%
|78.50
|%
|24.3
|%
|United
|98.76
|%
|99.27
|%
|-0.5
|%
|99.21
|%
|84.77
|%
|17.0
|%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of June 30, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 165 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.
