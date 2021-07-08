EdTech Digest Names Mediasite Mosaic a Finalist in The EdTech Awards

MADISON, Wis., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Digest named Mediasite Mosaic, the personal video capture app, a finalist in The EdTech Awards. It recognized Mosaic in The EdTech Cool Tool category for a best new product or service.

Mediasite Mosaic is a one-click desktop app that enables teachers, students, trainers, and remote workers to have a video studio at their fingertips and to manage recordings from web conferencing tools. The app allows users to create great-looking videos and screencasts with just one click. With their Macs or PCs and built-in or external microphones and cameras, they can capture video communications, lectures, assignments, trainings and more. Plus, they can add additional media, links, quizzing and other engagement features to their videos to enhance and personalize their content.

The largest recognition program in education technology, The EdTech Awards recognize educational solutions that are helping to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

“We are dedicated to creating products and services that enable education that bridges time and distance. The videos created by our Mediasite Mosaic capture app over the past year contributed to the incredible year-over-year increase of the usage of Mediasite we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic. In 2020, Mediasite users created more than 11 million videos that were viewed over 2.5 billion times. That’s 10 times the amount of videos created in Mediasite prior to the pandemic,” said Steve McKee, SVP of Product & Technology, Sonic Foundry, the creator of Mediasite.

McKee continued: “We are proud to be named a finalist in The EdTech Awards. Mosaic is a perfect example of how we at Sonic Foundry are continuing on our path of innovation, creating technology that directly helps and supports the learning community.”

Mosaic continues to win awards, as this is the fifth one it has won since its launch in June 2020. It also won the Best Remote/Blended Learning Tool in Tech and Learning, the best new lecture capture/screen recording solution in the Campus Technology 2020 New Product Awards and THE Journal 2020 New Product Awards, and the 2020 Future Best of Show InfoComm Special Edition Award by AV Technology.

The app is available in the Mac App Store and Microsoft Store, and its easy video capture capabilities combined with its ability to upload and manage video calls is enabling more collaboration at schools and organizations worldwide.

Mediasite Mosaic monitors when new content from tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams appear in a user folder and gives them the option to automatically upload their recordings to Mediasite. This allows users to manage all their valuable videos in one secure, searchable place and extends the full functionality of Mediasite to all their content – accessibility features like closed captioning and transcription, robust search, video and caption editing tools, anytime and anywhere publishing, the ability to track viewer engagement and back-end analytics.

This year’s finalists were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

“Trying times revealed strengths and capabilities of people, and workability of products. Leaders and innovators with their tools and techniques worked hard to keep the learning world connected to knowledge and each other. As so many have shown, nothing can stop the human spirit—and we continue to move forward,” said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest.

Learn more about Mosaic at www.mediasite.com/mosaic/.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

© 2021 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.