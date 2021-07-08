Sounding Board to Highlight L&D Challenges and Opportunities in Upcoming CLO Webinar

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Sounding Board, Inc., the premier cloud-based coaching platform WHAT: Will moderate the HCI webcast, "Accelerating Leadership Development." WHEN: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. PT) WHERE: To learn more, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/blog/overcoming-the-biggest-challenges-in-ld.

DETAILS:

Though the world is starting to emerge from the pandemic, the experience of the last year and a half isn't over yet. With social distancing policies and work from home initiatives set to continue for some time, the ripple effects of the general upheaval have created a series of learning and development challenges. Many organizations are transitioning to a hybrid workforce, requiring new leadership skills and, with that, a fresh approach to L&D.

During this CLO webinar, Kip Kelly, Director, Sounding Board, Inc., will join company co-founder and president Lori Mazan and executive coaches and talent development consultants Kathleen Kirkish and Maryanne Spatola to discuss the L&D challenges faced and the opportunities to adapt, innovate and improve. The panelists will explore building a culture of continuous learning, supporting learning in the flow of work, getting stakeholder buy-in, scaling L&D programs across the organization and measuring the business impact. Session attendees will take away actionable insights to help identify leadership skills gaps in the hybrid workforce, driving learner engagement and evaluating the relevance of existing curriculum and delivery strategies.

About Sounding Board

Sounding Board disrupted a decades-long and well-established coaching business model that was costly and, in a domain, exclusive to senior executives. With the goal of democratizing access to coaching globally, Sounding Board was one of the first to market with a virtual 1:1 coaching program that achieved the economics necessary to expand access to leadership coaching throughout an organization with a specific focus on sustainable leadership capabilities that tie directly to business impact. Sounding Board's best-in-class coach network covers over 60 countries and 15+ languages around the globe. For more information, visit soundingboardinc.com.