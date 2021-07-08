Worldwide Automotive Passive Safety System Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Passive Safety System Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive passive safety system market and it is poised to grow by 3.35 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. This report on automotive passive safety system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption in developing countries, governing bodies mandating safety regulations, and growing importance of crash tests and NCAP ratings. In addition, increased adoption in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The automotive passive safety system market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive passive safety system market is segmented as below:



By Type

Airbags

Seatbelts

Whiplash protection system

Occupant sensing system

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the future regulations on curtain airbags to boost the market as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive passive safety system market growth during the next few years. Also, seatbelt reminder systems with visual/audible alarm for rear seats and increasing popularity of side airbags in mid-range and entry-level vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on automotive passive safety system market covers the following areas:

Automotive passive safety system market sizing

Automotive passive safety system market forecast

Automotive passive safety system market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive passive safety system market vendors that include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive passive safety system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



