Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
8 July 2021
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Jackson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Draper Esprit VCT plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P EACH
ISIN: GB0002867140
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|SALE OF 300,000 ORDINARY SHARES.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Prices
|Volumes
|47.03p
|300,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
As above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|8 July 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)