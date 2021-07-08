Director/PDMR Shareholding

Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
8 July 2021
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility and persons closely associated with them

1
 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name

 		 Michael Jackson
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status 

 		Director
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 		Initial Notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 		Draper Esprit VCT plc
b)

 		LEI

 		2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code
 
ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P EACH



ISIN:  GB0002867140

 
b)

 		Nature of the transaction 

 		SALE OF 300,000 ORDINARY SHARES.
c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)
 
 

PricesVolumes
47.03p300,000
d)

 		Aggregated information
  
- Aggregated volume
  - Price
  

As above
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 		8 July 2021
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 		London Stock Exchange (XLON)