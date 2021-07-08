Nebulizers Market Research Report 2021

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nebulizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nebulizers market reached a value of US$ 1.67 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Nebulizers are devices that are used by patients suffering from respiratory diseases to administer the medication directly into the lungs. Usually made up of a motor, mouthpiece, cup and tubing, these devices turn liquid medicine into a fine mist by using oxygen, compressed air or ultrasonic power for breaking up the liquid drug into aerosols.

They are prescribed by doctors to people who are unable to breathe deeply while using an inhaler. Nebulizers are primarily utilized for providing relief from extreme breathing conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cystic fibrosis, etc.



Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is a major factor boosting the growth of the market. Busy schedules, sedentary lifestyles and a lack of physical activities have led to an increase in prevalence of obesity across the globe. This, in confluence with escalating consumption of tobacco and alcohol, is significantly contributing to the increasing occurrence of respiratory disorders, thereby bolstering the sales of nebulizers.

Apart from this, rising pollution levels on account of increasing adoption of private vehicles and expansion of industries is another key factor that is contributing to the product's demand globally. Moreover, the growing geriatric population has led to an increase in the demand for home healthcare devices, which is driving the demand for portable variants.

Furthermore, several organizations are taking initiatives to spread awareness about the available treatment options for respiratory diseases. For instance, the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) is actively educating the public about the risks posed by COPD and the treatment of the same.

