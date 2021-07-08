Thryv, Inc. Achieves Fifth Consecutive Ranking on Selling Power’s Annual “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in 2021

Dallas, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced it has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For 2021 list for the fifth consecutive year. Improving its ranking year over year, Thryv nabbed the 11th spot on this year’s list—which has been published for its 21st consecutive year.

Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. The list encompasses companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

Our primary goal at Thryv is to help small businesses succeed. That mission was more amplified this past year during the pandemic,” said Thryv Chief Revenue Officer Jim McCusker. “We responded quickly by helping our SMB clients to adopt technology by leveraging our Thryv software – helping them keep pace with today’s digital marketplace.

“Our Business Advisors take tremendous pride in leading and guiding that effort.”

Thryv helps small businesses to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster, and generate more reviews, all from one easy-to-use platform.

To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering these four categories:

Compensation and Benefits

Sales culture

Onboarding and sales enablement strategies

Sales training and coaching

Sections were also provided for companies to spotlight any other information about their sales organization and culture that would help the research team fine-tune the rankings.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner said the companies who earned a spot on this year’s list have truly world-class sales organizations.

“In addition to providing superior onboarding and ongoing sales training,” said Gschwandtner, “these companies quickly pivoted their strategy to give their sales reps the tools and skills they needed to succeed in today’s digital, remote selling environment.”

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables business managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs globally that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv acquired Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow™, White Pages™, TrueLocal™ and Whereis™), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found™. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow Pages™ and White Pages™.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

