WWF-Canada partners with world-renowned artist birdO for The Wildest Ride Contest

Toronto, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Wildlife Fund Canada has partnered with world-renowned artist, birdO, to launch The Wildest Ride Contest today.

The sweepstakes will support WWF-Canada’s conservation efforts to restore and protect our one-of-a-kind earth with a one-of-a-kind prize: an electric vehicle featuring a customized work of art designed by Canadian wildlife artist, birdO. The design will be painted on the roof of the car. The grand prize winner will get to work with birdO to create the unique wildlife-inspired design.

Additional prizes include $15,000 in cash, five $1,000 IKEA gift cards, a Costa Rican adventure for two courtesy of G Adventures, and sustainable jewelry from Canadian jeweler Pyrrha. Beginning on Thursday, July 8, Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) will have an opportunity to purchase tickets online at WWFWildestRide.ca.

Tickets are available at the following prices: 1 ticket for $35, 5 tickets for $75, and 10 tickets for $125. Every ticket supports WWF-Canada’s critical conservation efforts in Canada that restore habitat, combat climate change, and help safeguard species at risk across the country.

Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada’s president and CEO, says:

“This is the only contest where everyone truly wins. Because we all win when our ecosystems are healthier and our species are thriving. It is an incredible opportunity to work towards our goal of a Canada with abundant wildlife with one of the foremost street art talents in the country.”

birdO says:

"I'm not only inspired by earth's creatures as subject matter but I'm also driven by a kinder, gentler, and more sustainable planet. WWF-Canada has always been a cause close to my heart, so it was a natural fit to partner with WWF-Canada whose mission is to preserve Canada's wildlife as mine is to paint all types of animals."

birdO is a multidisciplinary artist based in Toronto whose art has been featured at Miami’s Art Basel. While his surreal geometric animals can be found on canvas, in digital print, and installations, birdO is primarily known for his large-scale mural work on walls and buildings around the world that depict wildlife and rare animals in their natural habitat.

The Wildest Ride contest details:

Tickets are available online only at WWFWildestRide.ca starting Thursday, July 8, 2021 to Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The winner of The Wildest Ride Contest will be announced on Friday, August 27, 2021

Early Bird Deadline: Thursday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET with a chance to win IKEA gift cards and jewelry. Winners of the Early Bird draw will still have a chance to win the grand prize.

The winning ticket number for the jackpot will be selected by Random Number Generation on August 27, 2021.

Open only to Canadian residents (excluding in the Province of Quebec), who are the age of majority in their province of residency at the time of entering the Contest.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit WWF.ca.

About birdO:

birdO is a multidisciplinary artist based in Toronto who keeps his identity hidden. While his surreal geometric animals can be found on canvas, in digital print, and installations, birdO is primarily known for his large-scale mural work on walls and buildings around the world. birdO’s long passion for the arts, his storied experience working in film, and the skills he acquired as an award-winning graphic designer have all contributed to his approach, which focuses on an acute awareness of the surface and studious preparation with regard to local culture and surroundings.

Visit birdO @jerryrugg