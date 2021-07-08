Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emission Monitoring Systems Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emission Monitoring Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2021-2026). The major factors that are driving the growth of the market include stringent legal and environmental regulations made by governments across the globe, increasing health and safety issues, increasing awareness about environmental protection, and growing usage of oil & gas and petrochemicals.

The emission monitoring system measures various gases in the air such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen, mercury, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and hexavalent chromium. In the continuous type system, the analyzer is primarily used to measure the gases emitted, whereas the software component of the system enables the users to evaluate the results of the applicable emission. The predictive type system uses modeling software for calculating the emission rate, which is based on the control device operating parameters and it enables the user to predict the emission levels.

The use of these emission monitoring systems to comply with the emission standards created by the government is one of the major considerations from the perspective of market growth. For instance, the United States Environmental Protection Agency has rolled out multiple federal programs to monitor emissions in the region. Moreover, the continuous collection of emission data by state authorities has given a thrust to the market.

Different regulations are adopted by various governments to control emissions from industrial activities, which is boosting the market. For instance, the Department of Environment, Malaysia, deployed the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and Clean Air Regulation 2014, which has Regulation 7 Air Pollution Control System and Regulation 9 - Performance Monitoring of Air Pollution Control System, to control air pollution. All these factors are forcing the government to use emissions monitoring systems.

With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the emissions monitoring systems are playing a crucial role in monitoring the air quality and providing necessary information during this pandemic, as COVID-19 is an infectious respiratory disease, and the air quality affects respiratory health. On April 22nd, 2020, the data analytics company, EMSOL, was working with Network Rail to monitor air quality in train stations and implement a strategy to lower the pollution around them. The project mostly benefits patients recovering from COVID-19, as well as people with respiratory issues, who are exposed to poor air quality in busy areas.

Key Market Trends



Oil & Gas Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The EPA's air pollution and clean air act have set a limit on the in-stack emission of pollutant concentrations at the point of release for various industries such as power plants, oil & gas, and building materials are thereby required to maintain their emission monitoring standards on a continual basis to have an operating license. Under the EPA regulations, the implementation of a CEMS is required for continuous compliance determination or the determination of exceedance of set standards.

The rapid growth of the crude oil and natural gas infrastructure across the globe, as well as several power generation facilities, is also expected to play a crucial role in driving the demand for these systems over the forecast period.

Emission monitoring systems are primarily deployed in the oil and gas industry to measure and minimize the emission of hazardous chemicals such as methane, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide among others and to gather the required data for reporting emissions release to government regulatory agencies such as the industrial emissions directive (IED) by the European Parliament and the Council on industrial emissions and clean air act by the EPA in United States.

North America to Hold Significant Market Share

The US Environmental Protection Agency is committed to the protection of public health by the improvement of air quality and the reduction of air pollution. The implementation of the Clean Air Act in the United States and the technological advancements, since then, from multiple innovators, have dramatically improved the air quality in the country, as cleaner air provides significant public health benefits.

The EPA primarily works with the state, local, and tribal governments to reduce emissions of more than 180 hazardous air pollutants. Moreover, the fine particles that are present in smoke can cause many health problems, such as burning eyes, runny nose, and illnesses, like bronchitis. These microscopic particles can also cause chronic heart and lung diseases, which is one of the major factors driving the demand for emissions monitoring systems.

In May 2019, a team from the Energy and the Environment Research Laboratory at the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering started work with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for one year on a machine learning model designed to predict fossil fuel emissions in the United States.

Competitive Landscape



The emission monitoring systems market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many players in the market supplying their products in domestic as well as in the international market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated and the major players are adopting strategies such as product innovation, mergers and acquisition and strategic partnerships primarily to stay competitive in the market and expand their geographic reach. Some of the major players in the market are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc. among others.

Nov 2019 - Ametek Land launched two new continuous emission-monitoring systems (PM-CEMS) to provide accurate and reliable measurement of particulate matter from industrial combustion processes in stacks and ducts. The Ametek Land 4650-PM is a stable and accurate low-range particulate matter measurement system designed for CEMS applications where condensed water is not present in the flue gas.

Feb 2019 - GE announced that it has received a contract to provide continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS) and data acquisition and handling systems (DAHS) for Conectiv Mid-Merit, LLC's new, state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly power generating facility in Delta, Pennsylvania, US.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Stringent Legal and Environmental Regulations

5.1.2 Increasing Health and Safety Issues

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of These Systems for Regular Maintenance

5.3 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Component

6.1.1 Hardware

6.1.2 Software

6.1.3 Service

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Oil & Gas

6.2.2 Metal and Mining

6.2.3 Pharmaceutical

6.2.4 Power Generation

6.2.5 Chemicals

6.2.6 Other End Users

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle-East and Africa



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Vendor Market Share Analysis

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 ABB Ltd

7.2.2 AMETEK, Inc.

7.2.3 Emerson Electric Co.

7.2.4 General Electric Company

7.2.5 Siemens AG

7.2.6 Horiba Ltd.

7.2.7 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

7.2.8 Sick AG

7.2.9 Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

7.2.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



