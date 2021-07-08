Northern Technologies International Corporation Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC), a leading developer of corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Third quarter fiscal 2021 highlights include (with growth rates compared to third quarter of fiscal 2020, except as otherwise noted):

Consolidated net sales increased 58.2% to a record $15,419,000, up 3.5% over third quarter of fiscal 2019

ZERUST ® industrial net sales increased 61.4% to a record $10,101,000, up 22.5% over third quarter of fiscal 2019

NTIC China net sales increased 30.7% to $4,037,000

ZERUST ® oil and gas net sales increased 141.0% to $1,024,000

Natur-Tec ® net sales increased 27.3% to $3,040,000

net sales increased 27.3% to $3,040,000 Joint venture operating income increased 114.6% to $3,623,000

Net income attributable to NTIC increased to $2,054,000, compared to a net loss of $(965,000)

Net income per diluted share attributable to NTIC increased to $0.21, compared to a net loss of $(0.11) per share

Consolidated balance sheet at May 31, 2021, was strong with no debt and total cash and cash equivalents and available for sale securities of $11,006,000



“Sales for the fiscal 2021 third quarter accelerated past second quarter levels and set a new record as momentum continued to build across our global product categories. Consolidated sales increased 58.2% year-over-year, and were up 20.6% from the second quarter, while sales at NTIC’s joint ventures increased 10.0% from the fiscal 2021 second quarter and are up 70.2% year-over-year,” said G. Patrick Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTIC.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we maintained our operations, staffing levels and services to our customers, while investing in new product development and pursuing new sales opportunities. This kept us ready to benefit from the significant current resurgence in industrial production.”

“ZERUST® oil and gas sales for the quarter were also strong as a result of improving market dynamics. Furthermore, the American Petroleum Institute (“API”) released its technical report detailing how Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (“VCI”) based technologies, like the ones offered by ZERUST® oil and gas, can provide effective corrosion protection for the bottoms of above ground storage tanks. We believe this API technical report validates our technology and will help NTIC’s long-term sales growth efforts within the oil and gas market.”

“Natur-Tec sales continue to recover and were at the highest sales levels in over 12 months as large users of compostable plastics began re-opening their facilities after prolonged COVID-19 shutdowns. We anticipate that demand for our Natur-Tec compostable solutions will continue to increase further as the pace of re-openings accelerates. Trends across our markets are encouraging, and we expect to see continued year-over-year sales and earnings growth during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021,” concluded Mr. Lynch.

NTIC’s consolidated net sales increased 58.2% to $15,419,000 during the three months ended May 31, 2021, compared to $9,745,000 for the three months ended May 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase in consolidated sales was primarily due to sales growth across all the Company’s product categories as a result of higher global demand and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the nine months ended May 31, 2021, consolidated net sales increased 9.0% to $40,981,000, compared to $37,610,000 for the same period last fiscal year.

The following tables set forth NTIC’s net sales by product category for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020, by segment:

Three Months Ended May 31,

2021

% of Net

Sales

May 31,

2020

% of Net

Sales

%

Change

ZERUST® industrial net sales $ 10,100,638 65.5 % $ 6,258,348 64.2 % 61.4 % ZERUST® joint venture net sales 1,253,920 8.1 % 673,752 6.9 % 86.1 % ZERUST® oil & gas net sales 1,023,657 6.6 % 424,681 4.4 % 141.0 % Total ZERUST® net sales $ 12,378,215 80.3 % $ 7,356,781 75.5 % 68.3 % Total Natur-Tec® net sales 3,040,309 19.7 % 2,388,042 24.5 % 27.3 % Total net sales $ 15,418,524 100.0 % $ 9,744,823 100.0 % 58.2 %





Nine Months Ended May 31,

2021

% of Net

Sales

May 31,

2020

% of Net

Sales

%

Change ZERUST® industrial net sales $ 28,574,297 69.7 % $ 22,804,975 60.6 % 25.3 % ZERUST® joint venture net sales 2,361,165 5.8 % 1,504,997 4.0 % 56.9 % ZERUST® oil & gas net sales 1,947,420 4.8 % 2,012,543 5.4 % (3.2 )% Total ZERUST® net sales $ 32,882,882 80.2 % $ 26,322,515 70.0 % 24.9 % Total Natur-Tec® net sales 8,097,636 19.8 % 11,287,491 30.0 % (28.3 )% Total net sales $ 40,980,518 100.0 % $ 37,610,006 100.0 % 9.0 %

NTIC’s joint venture operating income increased 114.6% to $3,623,000 during the three months ended May 31, 2021, compared to joint venture operating income of $1,688,000 during the three months ended May 31, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to a corresponding improvement in total net sales of the joint ventures, as fees for services provided to joint ventures are primarily a function of the net sales of NTIC’s joint ventures, which increased 70.2% to $31,960,000 during the three months ended May 31, 2021, compared to $18,782,000 for the three months ended May 31, 2020. Year-to-date, NTIC’s joint venture operating income increased 46.1% to $10,168,000, compared to joint venture operating income of $6,958,000 during the nine months ended May 31, 2020. Net sales of NTIC’s joint ventures increased 28.1% to $87,795,000 during the nine months ended May 31, 2021, compared to $68,532,000 for the nine months ended May 31, 2020.

Operating expenses, as a percent of net sales, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were 40.9%, compared to 58.0% for the same period last fiscal year. This improvement in operating leverage was due to higher third quarter sales, and NTIC’s continued focus on controlling operating expenses. Year-to-date, operating expenses, as a percent of net sales, were 44.1%, compared to 47.9% for the same period last fiscal year.

The Company reported net income attributable to NTIC for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 of $2,054,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(965,000), or ($0.11) per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year. For the nine months ended May 31, 2021, net income attributable to NTIC increased to $4,629,000, or $0.47 per diluted share, from $427,000, or $0.05 per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year.

NTIC’s balance sheet remains strong, with no debt, and working capital of $29,676,000 at May 31, 2021, including $5,881,000 in cash and cash equivalents and $5,125,000 in available for sale securities, compared to $27,105,000 of working capital at August 31, 2020, including $6,403,000 in cash and cash equivalents and $5,545,000 in available for sale securities.

At May 31, 2021, the Company had $26,938,000 of investments in joint ventures, of which over $14,773,000, or 54.8%, is cash, with the remaining balance primarily invested in other working capital.

Conference Call and Webcast

NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MAY 31, 2021 (UNAUDITED)

AND AUGUST 31, 2020 (AUDITED)





May 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,880,923 $ 6,403,032 Available for sale securities 5,125,052 5,544,722 Receivables: Trade, excluding joint ventures, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $120,000 at May 31, 2021 and $90,000 at August 31, 2020 11,165,605 8,072,212 Trade, joint ventures 1,040,049 475,900 Fees for services provided to joint ventures 1,427,240 927,286 Income taxes 247,895 19,907 Inventories 11,306,598 10,961,796 Prepaid expenses 1,035,046 797,495 Total current assets 37,228,408 33,202,350 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 7,177,012 7,110,789 OTHER ASSETS: Investments in joint ventures 26,937,857 24,090,826 Deferred income taxes 223,739 209,729 Patents and trademarks, net 746,305 802,006 Operating lease right of use asset 486,854 658,788 Total other assets 28,394,755 25,761,349 Total assets $ 72,800,175 $ 66,074,488 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 4,103,932 $ 3,205,241 Income taxes payable 166,574 310,922 Accrued liabilities: Payroll and related benefits 2,295,421 1,314,978 Other 873,280 880,118 Current portion of operating lease 113,688 386,345 Total current liabilities 7,552,895 6,097,604 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Operating lease, less current portion 373,166 272,443 Total long-term liabilities 373,166 272,443 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.02 par value per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares as of May 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020; issued and outstanding 9,109,861 and 9,099,990, respectively 182,197 182,000 Additional paid-in capital 17,992,518 17,415,043 Retained earnings 45,917,757 42,472,810 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,717,935 ) (3,410,438 ) Stockholders’ equity 61,374,537 56,659,415 Non-controlling interests 3,499,577 3,045,026 Total equity 64,874,114 59,704,441 Total liabilities and equity $ 72,800,175 $ 66,074,488

NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2021 AND 2020





Three Months Ended May 31,



Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET SALES: Net sales, excluding joint ventures $ 14,164,604 $ 9,071,072 $ 38,619,353 $ 36,105,009 Net sales, to joint ventures 1,253,920 673,751 2,361,165 1,504,997 Total net sales 15,418,524 9,744,823 40,980,518 37,610,006 Cost of goods sold 10,152,582 6,499,102 26,997,582 24,991,487 Gross profit 5,265,942 3,245,721 13,982,936 12,618,519 JOINT VENTURE OPERATIONS: Equity in income from joint ventures 2,033,536 811,787 5,779,260 3,466,581 Fees for services provided to joint ventures 1,589,621 876,706 4,388,866 3,491,244 Total joint venture operations 3,623,157 1,688,493 10,168,126 6,957,825 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling expenses 3,171,657 2,487,396 8,745,433 8,484,928 General and administrative expenses 2,072,195 2,213,552 6,125,151 6,608,352 Research and development expenses 1,066,493 950,127 3,217,410 2,918,163 Total operating expenses 6,310,345 5,651,075 18,087,994 18,011,443 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 2,578,754 (716,861 ) 6,063,068 1,564,901 INTEREST INCOME (EXPENSE) 7,632 (73,378 ) 85,191 15,881 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2,586,386 (790,239 ) 6,148,259 1,580,782 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 276,338 142,285 929,588 869,945 NET INCOME (LOSS) 2,310,048 (932,524 ) 5,218,671 710,837 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-

CONTROLLING INTERESTS 256,132 32,697 589,781 283,674 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $ 2,053,916 $ (965,221 ) $ 4,628,890 $ 427,163 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.23 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.51 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.21 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.05 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES ASSUMED OUTSTANDING: Basic 9,109,861 9,099,990 9,107,243 9,096,981 Diluted 9,972,000 9,099,990 9,829,052 9,312,914 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.065 $ 0.00 $ 0.13 $ 0.13

