JFI Medical Appoints Former United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams as Senior Public Health and Community Outreach Advisor

JFI Medical, a team of nationally-accomplished African-American physicians and professionals dedicated to healthcare equity for disadvantaged communities, today announced Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th United States Surgeon General, joined the organization as its Senior Public Health and Community Outreach Advisor.

JFI Medical was most recently recognized for providing COVID-19 testing to the Indianapolis Airport Authority, becoming the first African-American owned supplier of COVID-19 test kits to a major U.S. airport.

Dr. Adams served as Surgeon General for the Trump administration from September 5, 2017 to January 20, 2021, leading a team of approximately 6,500 healthcare officers in nearly 800 locations worldwide. He planned to focus on opioid addiction, mental health and childhood obesity, before coronavirus became the nation's public health priority.

As a member of the President's Coronavirus task force, Dr. Adams was at the forefront of America’s most pressing health challenges from the pandemic. A regular communicator on TV, radio, and in print, Dr. Adams is an expert not just in the science, but also in communicating science to various audiences.

Also as Surgeon General, Dr. Adams assisted organizations navigate the opioid epidemic, maternal health, rising rates of chronic disease, the impacts of rising suicide rates in our Nation, and how businesses can become better stewards and stakeholders in promoting community health and equitable access to healthcare resources.

Dr. Adams, a Maryland native with bachelor's degrees in biochemistry and psychology from University of Maryland, a master of public health degree from University of California at Berkeley, and a medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine, has experience in dealing with healthcare crises. As Indiana's health commissioner from 2014 through 2017, appointed by then Governor Mike Pence, Dr. Adams worked directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while presiding over Indiana's efforts to address Ebola and Zika, and the state's unprecedented HIV and hepatitis C outbreak spurred by out-of-control opioid addiction.

Before entering public service, Dr. Adams was associate professor of clinical anesthesia at Indiana University School of Medicine and staff anesthesiologist at Eskenazi Health. He was also a researcher at medical schools in Netherlands and Zimbabwe. His leadership experience included the American Medical Association, Boards of the Indiana State Medical Association, the Indiana Society of Anesthesiologists, and chairing the Professional Diversity Committee for the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

His motto as Surgeon General, "better health through better partnerships," perfectly describes his role with JFI Medical and shared service to the Indiana community. JFI Medical Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Coleman and Chief Operating Officer Jerry Lacy were born and raised on the Northside of Indianapolis, serving some of the area's most deprived neighborhoods. Dr. Coleman's background as a nationally recognized orthopedic surgeon combined with Lacy's years of experience in international trade, led the friends to form JFI Medical shortly after the number of COVID-19 cases in Indianapolis began escalating, as part of their continued commitment to address community health disparities.

"I'm honored and excited to partner with JFI Medical as we work to advance health access and decrease health disparities for vulnerable communities. Their commitment to health equity is what makes this such a great opportunity and great fit," Dr. Adams said about his new role.

Within the last year, JFI Medical has expanded its impact and reach across the country through the addition of its esteemed board of advisors. "Dr. Adams' stellar reputation precedes him. His extensive experience in the medical and healthcare fields make him an invaluable asset to JFI Medical," said Bill Heller, Consumer Financial Services Practice Group Chair and Coronavirus Task Force Chair at Akerman LLP and Chief Legal Advisor to JFI Medical. "Dr. Adams undoubtedly will excel in this important position, for JFI Medical. Akerman looks forward to collaborating with Dr. Adams and the entire leadership team of JFI Medical to ensure its continued efforts toward eliminating glaring health disparities within diverse communities."

About JFI Medical

JFI Medical consists of established African-American physicians, and C-Suite professionals. These individuals believe that executing an aggressive strategy to identify and distribute premium healthcare products and services, including COVID-19 test kits and other related PPE supplies to underserved communities, is an essential element in the war against the coronavirus and their ongoing commitment to public health.

