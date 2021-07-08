MasterControl’s Alicia Garcia Named Utah Business Magazine’s CXO of the Year Honoree

SALT LAKE CITY, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl Inc., a leading global provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced that Chief Culture Officer (CCO) Alicia Garcia has been awarded Utah Business Magazine’s 2021 CXO of the Year.



Garcia, along with 20 other executives across the state of Utah, were hand-selected by Utah Business magazine’s editorial staff with the criterion that the executives provide inspirational leadership within their organization and in the community. Each of these executives has impacted growth and success within their respective organizations.

“The C-Suite does more than just manage a company; they lead through times of uncertainty and make the hard decisions that directly impact the company’s future. Now more than ever, we need strong leaders to guide our businesses forward and these are the leaders doing just that,” said Lindsay Bicknell, writer for Utah Business Magazine.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized alongside 20 outstanding leaders in the Utah community,” said Garcia. “The CXO award exemplifies the teamwork necessary to build great organizations.”

Garcia has worked at MasterControl for 11 years starting as the director of human resources and growing into the role she holds today as CCO. She currently oversees human resources, recruiting, internal training, facilities, information technology, information security, quality and compliance, and internal communications. During Garcia’s time with the company, MasterControl has experienced rapid growth on a global scale. And with that comes new office locations and regional teams. Garcia has been integral in expanding to new offices around the world and embedding MasterControl’s unique culture. Through global employee summits plus regional training and events, Garcia has been able to liaise teams together with a focus on the company’s core values and an environment of trust and collaboration.

“I define culture as the way we get work done and how we feel when the work is complete,” said Garcia. “Trust, honesty and collaboration are key principles at MasterControl that drive our culture.”

The full article with all CXO honorees is featured in this month’s Utah Business Magazine. For more information about MasterControl, please visit www.MasterControl.com

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurst

MasterControl

jhurst@mastercontrol.com

+1-801-560-9608