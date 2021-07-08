Cority’s Waste Management Solution Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

Toronto, Canada, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the global enterprise EHS software provider, today announced that its Waste Management solution received the Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. This win is an indication that the program’s expert judges consider Cority’s Waste Management solution a top example of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management.

Cority’s SaaS-based solution empowers global organizations to manage waste in accordance with applicable laws to quickly demonstrate compliance to regulators, simplify tracking of waste storage locations and limits, types of wastes on-site, and disposal costs, and leverage this information to drive strategic decision-making. Detailed dashboards and robust reports provide EHS and business leaders with the data they need to effectively monitor and improve sustainability performance and identify opportunities to reduce operational expenses.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line. This is the third consecutive year that Cority has received an Environment + Energy Leader award, previously winning for its Air Emissions Site Diagram solution and Environmental Cloud.

A panel of independent judges commended Cority for its ability to streamline and simplify waste management programs, with one judge commenting, “Having experienced the problem this SaaS solution is solving for, it’s clearly an improvement over existing reporting processes for hazardous waste tracking and reporting.”

Another judge added, “Savings can be realized through workflow/reporting efficiency, reduced threat of non-compliance financial penalties, and enhanced reputation for clients that participate in ESG reporting. Software that can automate the data management and show trends over time help enable environmental leaders to focus on implementing change, not managing data.”

Cority’s Waste Management solution is used by over 100 organizations, including Central Arizona Project, Eversource Energy, and Shell. Shell is leveraging Cority’s software as part of its circular approach to reduce waste generated, track compliance, and report on waste in its operations and across its supply chain as part of its zero waste initiative.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Environment + Energy Leader and proud to play a role in supporting our clients throughout their sustainability journey, achieve ambitious waste reduction targets, and streamline ESG reporting requirements,” said Michael Couture, Chief Product Officer, Cority.

Cority will be demonstrating its Waste Management solution and sharing best practices during a session entitled Digitizing Your Way to a Sustainable Waste Program on July 21 at 3:30 PM ET as part of the Environment + Energy Leader Solutions Summit.



About Cority

Cority is the global enterprise EHS software provider creating industry-leading technology to empower those who transform the way the world works. For over 35 years, Cority has been powered by the spirit of innovation, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to integrity that enables higher levels of operational and sustainable performance with the most comprehensive, human-centered, and secure SaaS platform to help workers and businesses thrive in 100 countries around the world. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.