Global Wetsuit Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wetsuit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wetsuit market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A wetsuit is a garment worn by swimmers, divers, canoeists and individuals who engage in water sports and activities. The suit is made using foamed neoprene bubbles that provide thermal insulation, abrasion resistance and buoyancy to the user. It assists in retaining the body heat and avoiding the condition of hypothermia under water. It also protects against cuts and bruises from rocky reefs and jellyfish stings. Wetsuits are available in a wide variety of thickness and styles such as hooded, sleeveless, convertible, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global wetsuit market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Increasing participation in water-based sports activities and development of inland surfing grounds are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of novel technologies in the creation of artificial waves and wave parks are further enhancing product demand. Manufacturers are extensively focusing on creating eco-friendly wetsuits using materials such as natural rubber and water-based glue as a substitute to neoprene. Additionally, green wetsuits are also being manufactured using recycled plastics, water bottles and fishing nets, which are gaining immense popularity amongst the consumers. Various product innovations such as the introduction of shark repellant wetsuits that consist of Shark Attack Mitigation System (SAMS) have significantly impacted the market growth. It camouflages the diver using disruptive coloration and portrays him/her as a potential threat to the carnivore. Moreover, the implementation of favorable policies to promote health management through surfing and diving activities along with rising disposable incomes, is expected to impact the market positively in the coming years.
