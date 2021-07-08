Worldwide Sonar Systems Industry to 2026 - Featuring Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Thales Among Others

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sonar Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sonar systems market reached a value of US$ 3.74 Billion in 2020. Sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) refers to a technique which employs sound waves for navigating, communicating, and detecting lost or hazardous objects. The sound waves are reflected from the objects and are detected by sonar systems which analyse the information contained in them. Sonar systems are generally divided into passive and active sonar. Active sonar systems emit acoustic waves into the water and listen to their echoes underwater, whereas, passive sonars do not generate their own signals and listen to the sounds produced by other vessels. Nowadays, sonar systems are widely used for fishing, hydrography, oil exploration, marine observation and nautical charting activities.



Global Sonar Systems Market Drivers:



On account of the rising number of terrorist attacks, governments across the globe are increasing their defence budgets for building warships and deploying nuclear submarines as a part of their military strategies. Moreover, the growing applications of sonar systems in preventive defence processes and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) have boosted their demand across the globe. In line with this, advanced systems are being developed, such as synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) which produces higher resolution images. In addition, consistent enhancements in the arena of autonomous underwater vehicles and rising demand for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for commercial exploration of oil and gas are also anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global sonar systems market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Market Summary:

Based on the mode of operation, the market has been segmented into active, passive and active cum passive.

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into hull mounted sonar, towed array sonar, sonobuoys, dipping sonar and driver detection sonar.

Based on the installation, the market has been segmented into vessel mounted, airborne, towed, UUV, hand-held and pole mounted and others.

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into multi beam, side scan, single beam and synthetic aperture.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into military, hydrographic charting, offshore oil and gas, port and harbour management, coastal engineering and others. Hydrographic charting currently represents the biggest application.

Based on the material, the market has been segmented into piezoelectric ceramics, piezoelectric single crystals, magnetostrictive materials and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the global sales.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Thales, Kongsberg Gruppen, Ultra Electronics, L3 Technologies, Teledyne, Sonardyne, Atlas Elektronik, Furuno, Navico and JRC.



