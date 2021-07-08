Rogue One, Inc. Closes Human Brands Acquisition

Washington D.C., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc, a publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “ROAG” (OTC Pink: ROAG) (hereinafter the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has officially closed the acquisition of Human Brands International, Inc. (hereinafter the "HBI"). HBI is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. Over the past six years HBI has positioned itself to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. Human Brands “ground to glass” strategy currently consists of several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality.

HBI has several operating divisions that currently own and manage over 400k agave plants, several premium spirit brands such as Armero Tequila, four hospitality concepts, and through its US based import division, CapCity Beverage, HBI holds exclusive import/export rights for a variety of spirit brands, including the fast growing Shinju Japanese Whisky which is currently distributed in many markets across the United States including Texas, Florida, California, New York (Tristate ) which account for roughly 33% of the US population according to the latest US census data.

However, HBI’s core foundation is built on its agave and bulk tequila production operations through its production partnership and ownership interest in Hacienda Capellania, a top 15 rated tequila distillery located in the highly regarded Highlands region of Jalisco, Mexico, the global epicenter of the Tequila industry. The partnership currently has supply contracts with well-known and award-winning tequila brands, large distilleries as well as celebrities, athletes, restaurant groups and retailers. The Hacienda/HBI partnership currently produces 100k - 250k liters of 100% tequila monthly, with plans to grow to 1 million liters of production per month over the next 6 -12 months.

Since 2015 HBI has produced an annual average revenue growth of 302% and has increased its asset holdings by over 2000% by continuing to build and acquire revenue driving assets as a core competency. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global tequila market is expected to reach close to $15B by 2028 which is up from $9.4B in 2020. The IWSR now forecast the entire Tequila sector to grow as much as 30% in the US with Global demand for Tequila expanding by more than 20% over the next 5 years which puts HBI in a strong position to take full advantage of the rapidly increasing forecasted growth in this sector.

ROAG CEO, Joe Poe, Jr. stated, “Our core mission is to focus on acquisition opportunities in the multi-trillion-dollar spirit/adult beverage sector and related industries. ROAG targets relatively young, revenue generating Companies with a strong management team and a solid asset base that are positioned for immediate expansion and long-term growth with the infusion of capital that can be accessed through the public markets. Our goal is to create long term value for our shareholders by adding immediate value to our bottom line. Human Brands meets and exceeds all of the qualifications that we were looking for in our first acquisition as Rogue One, Inc.

We will continue to seek acquisition opportunities involving uniquely positioned companies and brands that will be supported by our current underlying business activities but our immediate objective is to make direct investments into the growth of each facet of the Human Brands platform which includes additional hospitality locations, further distillery expansion, planting at least 200k agave plants per year for the next 5 years, adding bigger and better bulk Tequila customers and the expansion of the sales and distribution footprint of Company owned brands such as Armero and Fervor”.

To facilitate the integration of HBI and the expansion of its “Ground to Glass” platform the Company has developed a three-phase growth plan. In phase one, the Company intends to raise up to $1 million to address the Company’s immediate capital needs as evidenced by its recent Form D filing. Phase two will consist of a larger raise to meet current business demands and the Company’s forecasted growth over the next 12-24 months by filing an S-1 Registration Statement, which will also register the shares of existing shareholders that were involved in the company’s most recent acquisitions. In phase three the Company intends to execute a previously disclosed warrant/rights offering. The Company has indicated that more details regarding the aforementioned planned activities will be disclosed in future fillings.

Please continue to follow the Company on Twitter, IG and Facebook @rogueoneinc or visit www.rogueoneinc.com for further Company news and updates.

About Rogue One. Inc:

Rogue One, Inc ( www.rogueoneinc.com ) is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities in the multi-trillion-dollar spirit/adult beverage sector and related industries. ROAG primarily targets companies, and/or exclusive production and supply agreements in the tequila industry. ROAG will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized retail/ hospitality locations and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. ( www.humanbrandsinc.com ) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The company’s “Ground to Glass” platform currently consists of several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality. Human Brands diversified operating divisions currently own and manage over 400k agave plants, several premium spirit brands such as Armero Tequila, three hospitality concepts (Santo Coyote, Santa Cantina, Museo by Santo) and holds exclusive import/export rights for a variety of spirit brands (CapCity Beverage). The company’s core foundation is built upon its bulk tequila production operations. The Company currently has supply contracts with well-known tequila brands, large distilleries, restaurant groups as well as celebrities and athletes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

Attachments