Hill International to Provide Project Management Oversight for the 5-Star Anantara Resort Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah

PHILADELPHIA and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it has been awarded a contract by RAK Properties PJSC to provide project management services for the 5-star Anantara Resort Hotel at Mina Al Arab in the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate. The project is tailored to guests desiring overwater luxury in an eco-sanctuary setting and is scheduled for completion in late 2022.



Offering stunning views of the ocean and adjacent tidal wetlands, the 71,000 SM, 174-key resort is located on the edge of the Eco Reserve, and takes full advantage of this setting. Features of the hotel include custom guest rooms, suites, water villas, and a presidential suite, as well as multiple food and beverage options, high-end public areas, spa and fitness center, and finely landscaped grounds and outdoor facilities. Hill will provide project management services in support of the hotel.

Abdo Kardous, Hill International’s Regional President for the Middle East, explained, “Destination projects such as the Anantara Resort are a specialty of Hill’s throughout the Emirates and the Middle East. Our team will bring the best practices from our resort experience to manage the construction of RAK Properties’ latest destination successfully.”

“The return of tourism is certainly a leading indicator that the economic recovery is underway,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali. “Hill is seeing such forward-thinking clients as RAK revive or launch high-end resort construction through the region, and the Anantara embodies exactly the type of luxury facilities today’s guests expect.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.

Devin Sullivan

Senior Vice President

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com