Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size is Expected to Reach $3.64 Billion by 2028: Says AMR

Portland, OR, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Metagenomics Sequencing Market was estimated at $974.30 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $3.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5059



Increase in advancements in metagenomics sequencing, rise in applications of metagenomics in various fields, surge in initiatives & funding from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and declining cost of sequencing drive the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market. On the other hand, budget constraints in developing countries and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, availability of cloud computing for data management is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Rise in number of COVID-19 cases has led to rapid testing and clinical diagnosing.

The majority of this testing is PCR-based. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) and whole genome sequencing of the COVID-19 virus are providing metagenomics data of diagnostic test that is combined with clinical data to search for effective treatments. This factor has boosted the global metagenomics sequencing market.

The global metagenomics sequencing market is analyzed across product & service, technology, application, and region. Based on product & service, the services segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the global metagenomics sequencing market. The reagents & consumables segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5059



Based on technology, the 16S rRNA sequencing segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to dominate by 2028. However, the shotgun metagenomic sequencing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 18.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America garnered the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2028. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global metagenomics sequencing market report include Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Eurofins Genomics, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and Swift Biosciences Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

DNA Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Sangers Sequencing Service Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Cancer Genome Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



RNA Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.