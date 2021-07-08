Canada Carbon Closes Flow-Through Financing

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or “Canada Carbon”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) for the issuance of 2,941,176 flow-through shares for $0.17 per share for gross proceeds of $499,999.92. No finder’s fees were paid in connection with the financing.



In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used on eligible exploration expenditures on our Quebec graphite property.

For further information:

Olga Nikitovic

Interim CEO

Canada Carbon Inc.

info@canadacarbon.com

Valerie Pomerleau

Director Public Affairs and Communications

Canada Carbon Inc.

valerie@ryanap.com

(819) 856-5678

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”