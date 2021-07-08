Fireweed Announces Strengthening of Management Team With Appointment of Pamela O’Hara as VP Sustainability

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pamela O’Hara as Vice President Sustainability. Pamela is known for her collaborative approach and strong leadership, particularly for overcoming challenges and effectively obtaining project approvals. With significant experience in Indigenous relations, community engagement and consultation, and environmental management, Pamela will be a key member of our Management Team to sustainably advance the Macmillan Pass Project. She will the lead key aspects of Fireweed’s strategy related to building meaningful, long-lasting relationships and partnerships with First Nations and local communities, and implementing strategies to facilitate timely project approvals.

CEO Statement

“Fireweed is pleased to extend a warm welcome to Pamela as she joins our growing Management Team,” said Brandon Macdonald, CEO. “No project can be built without a thorough understanding and appreciation of the social and environmental context in which the project will operate. When combined with Geology and Engineering, Sustainability rounds out the key disciplines needed to successfully bring a project like Macmillan Pass to production. Pamela’s unique combination of extensive Yukon-based experience and her experience in permitting and advancing major projects in western Canada will be instrumental in the development of a holistic permitting, engagement, and consultation strategy for Macmillan Pass. We are grateful that she has agreed to join our team and we look forward to her significant contributions to Fireweed’s continued success.”



Biography

Pamela O’Hara is a Registered Professional Biologist with a unique blend of professional experience plus academic training. Pamela has extensive and proven experience in acquiring approvals for complex mining and transportation infrastructure projects and understands the complex environmental and regulatory landscape. In the Yukon in recent years, she has been involved in preparation of the Goldcorp/Coffee Mine (Yukon) YESAB project proposal and completed mine closure assessments for Yukon Energy, Mines and Resources. From 2005 to 2012, she was VP Environment & Community Affairs for Yukon Zinc/Wolverine Mine (Yukon), overseeing the successful implementation of the socioeconomic participation agreement with Kaska First Nations and obtaining project approvals for mine construction and operation. Pamela believes that authentic, mutually respectful connections among people, as well as working towards shared common goals, are essential to achieving a sustainable future.

Pamela’s area of expertise is the integration of scientific information and traditional knowledge, regulatory requirements, and input from Indigenous group and local communities to advance project planning and design. She has a M.Sc. in Environment and Management from Royal Roads University and a B.Sc. in Oceanography and Biology from the University of British Columbia.

Stock Option Grants

The Company announces that it is granting, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 1,345,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share for a five-year term. Staff and consultants are being granted 685,000 stock options, and directors and senior officers are being granted 660,000 stock options.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc-lead-silver and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, NS, Oro, Sol, Ben, and Stump) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Zinc Project including maps and drill sections can be found on the Company’s website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED ZINC LTD.

“Brandon Macdonald”

CEO & Director

Brandon MacDonald

Phone: (604) 646-8361

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements and information relating to the Company and the Macmillan Pass Project that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, pandemics, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company’s operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Additional risks are set out in the Company’s prospectus dated May 9, 2017, and filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.