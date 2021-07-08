Barfresh Well Positioned to Support California’s Rollout of Free School Meals for All K–12 Students

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, is well positioned to support California’s important decision to be the first state in the nation to permanently adopt free breakfast and lunch school meals for all K–12 students after the Legislature and the Governor came to an agreement on a 2021–2022 operating budget that will reduce child hunger, support essential school nutrition workers, and bolster the state’s agricultural sector, according to a coalition of more than 200 organizations representing health, education, labor, agriculture, and food banks.



The School Nutrition Association has long advocated for universal free meals in U.S. schools and has asked Congress to make it a priority when it meets to discuss Child Nutrition Reauthorization, which could occur later this calendar year.

Riccardo Delle Coste, Chief Executive Officer of Barfresh commented, “The passing of a universal school meal program is a huge win for the students of California and we believe California is the first of many states in the nation to adopt free school meals for all students, regardless of their socioeconomic status. As an example, this past week Maine has also now joined California in offering free lunches for all students. Our Company is uniquely equipped to provide schools with a full suite of healthy, nutritious and delicious beverage offerings that are compliant with USDA Reimbursable Meal Programs. We have an established presence in the California education system and are very well positioned across the nation to help support school administrators in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year and beyond as they now work to ensure all children are provided a healthy breakfast and lunch each day.”

