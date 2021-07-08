Accomplished Healthcare Industry Veteran, Richard G. Ganz, Joins RNA Disease Diagnostics’ Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc. (RNADD), a company developing a best-in-class molecular diagnostics platform for infectious disease detection, announced today the appointment of Richard G. Ganz to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ganz brings more than forty years of executive experience to RNADD, having worked with businesses ranging from venture-backed startups to major international healthcare companies.



Mr. Ganz has an accomplished history of strategic operations, sales and marketing, business development and general management success in the global healthcare industry. He spent the first twenty years of his career at Abbott Laboratories, where his last position was Vice President and General Manager, Vascular Medicine. In 2001, he joined Baxter Healthcare as President, Renal North America. In 2004 he moved to Boston to join OmniSonics Medical Technologies as President and CEO. From 2012 to 2014 he was the Chief Operating Officer of Piramal Critical Care. Since 2014, he has managed his own healthcare advisory firm, RGA LifeSciences, assisting companies with formation, strategic planning and fundraising. From 2017 to 2020, he served as Executive in Residence with Kairos Venture, leading two of its portfolio companies, Applaud Medical, Inc. and Domicell, Inc. Mr. Ganz received his M.B.A. from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Minnesota.

Mr. Ganz has extensive Board experience, serving as a Director of private and public companies, as well as industry associations. Currently, he is Executive Chairman of Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc. and serves on the Board of Kalocyte, Inc.

"On behalf of everyone at the Company, I am very pleased to welcome Richard to our team,” said Allan Oberman, co-Founder and Chairman of RNADD. “He is not only an accomplished executive in the healthcare industry, but also brings a breadth of relevant private and public company governance experience to RNADD that should be invaluable as we execute the next stages of our growth strategy.”

Mr. Ganz commented, “I am excited to join RNADD’s Board at such an especially opportune time as the Company continues to advance its first product candidate, the Antisense COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test, toward commercialization. I look forward to contributing to the work of the Board and supporting its pioneering management team.”

About RNA Disease Diagnostics

RNA Disease Diagnostics (RNADD) was formed to create a best-in-class rapid and accurate molecular diagnostic technology platform that will contribute to the prevention of infectious disease transmission and to better the health of the citizens of the world. The Company plans to leverage its proprietary Antisense RNA diagnostic platform across multiple diseases and to create highly accurate, quick, affordable, and minimally invasive disease diagnostic testing kits. Its initial focus is to deploy COVID-19 Antisense diagnostic point-of-care (POC) and Home Use Test (HUT) rapid diagnostic testing kits. For more information, visit www.rnadiseasediagnostics.com.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor & Public Relations

stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Direct: (646) 274-3580