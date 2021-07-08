Healthy Extracts Introduces Breakthrough Nutraceutical Formulation, Ultimate Brain Nutrients ACTIVATE™, Clinically Proven to Enhance Key Brain Activity by 46%

LAS VEGAS, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading developer and manufacturer of science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN) ACTIVATE, a clinically proven proprietary formulation that naturally increases key brain activity by as much as 46%.



Clinical studies have shown ACTIVATE dramatically improves human cognitive behavior and mental focus by activating areas of the brain primarily responsible for attention, memory, mood, and quick reaction times.

The result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients, ACTIVATE is based on the company’s proprietary Fuel4Thought® (F4T®) formulation that is naturally derived, and has zero sugar and caffeine. With only one scoop of ACTIVATE added to water, coffee, or a smoothie, its powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more.

The proprietary formulation for F4T is protected by multiple issued and pending patents. The formulation includes highly concentrated medium chain triglycerides, F4T MCT, which are derived from Healthy Extracts’ patented extraction process. F4T MCTs have been clinically shown to elevate the level of ketones in the brain—a major alternative energy source—up to 5 times within 60 to 90 minutes post-consumption.

The formulation also includes a proprietary blend of other key ingredients, including a naturally sourced nootropic spearmint extract that is clinically demonstrated to support mental focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night; a protective antioxidant found naturally in the body that helps the brain function optimally, and promotes better mood and sleep habits; and a unique natural marigold extract that is scientifically shown to block blue light and replenish lutein, which is critical for optimum eye health.

“UBN ACTIVATE represents the next evolution in mental energy and cognition by delivering the ultimate in brain food like no other product on the market today,” said Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “Aside from its unique clinically proven formulation, it contains no processed sugar, which is the worst thing you can feed your brain. Instead, its naturally sourced ingredients are exactly what your brain needs for optimum functioning and health.”

ACTIVATE addresses the rapidly expanding brain health supplements market, which is expected to grow at an 8.0% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $13.4 billion by 2028. It also targets the faster growing niche market for nootropics, substances designed to improve memory, creativity and motivation. The nootropics market totaled $2.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%.

“This new product also reflects our commitment to building a high-value portfolio of clinically proven, naturally formulated nutraceuticals that address huge market opportunities driven by increasing consumer demand,” continued Pitts. “It is just the beginning of several new products planned for launch later this year, first in the U.S. and then globally.”

All of the company’s new products will continue to be naturally based and backed by clinical studies, including those conducted exclusively by Healthy Extracts. “In terms of the value we deliver to the market, we believe our science-based clinical approach truly sets us apart,” added Pitts, “and it enables us to deliver premium products that our customers will want to use every day to truly ‘live life young again.’”

In the U.S., tens of millions of Americans are experiencing the effects of declining brain function, and this number is increasing as the population of baby boomers enter their senior years. While everyone can benefit from ACTIVATE, stimulating the brain in this way has been known to improve the quality of life for individuals who experience declining brain function.

The company plans to conduct clinical studies to investigate ACTIVATE’s ability to address some symptoms in military, first responders and civilian populations related to mental health and stress. The latest alternative treatments being studied to address such symptoms include micro-dosing of psychedelics, which have negative side effects, and outside the clinical setting are expensive and potentially illegal. Despite these drawbacks, hundreds of millions of dollars are being poured into their development. ACTIVATE avoids the negatives of micro-dosing of psychedelics and is a natural product that can be purchased today without a prescription.

Learn more about UBN ACTIVATE or to order today at tryubn.com.



About Healthy Extracts

“Live Life Young Again”



Healthy Extracts Inc. (OCTQB: HYEX) is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based and proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids. Bergamet North America is backed by 17 clinical studies.

UBN’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio that includes multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor & Media Contact

Ronald Both or Justin Lumley

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06bb2dd2-59b7-4e9b-9077-234ba916c7e3



A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ea0be38-514f-46fc-b655-abce1215a580