Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Industry"
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Cross-Linked, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the General segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
- The Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -
- Amcor Limited
- Clysar, LLC
- ExxonMobil Chemical Company
- Four Star Plastics
- Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
- PakMarkas UAB
- Riverside Paper Co. Inc.
- SABIC
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Syfan USA Corp.

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
