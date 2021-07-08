Global Polymerization Initiators Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymerization Initiators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032577/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Peroxides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Azo Compounds segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $922.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

- The Polymerization Initiators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$922.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$939 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

- Persulfate Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR

- In the global Persulfate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$615.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$807.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$603.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Adeka Corporation

Akkim Kimya

Akzonobel

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

LANXESS AG

Lyondellbasell Industries

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

MPI Chemie

NOF Corporation

Pergan GmbH

Peroxychem

United Initiators







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Peroxides by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Peroxides by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Azo Compounds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Azo Compounds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Persulfate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Persulfate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinyl

Chloride by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Chloride by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Polystyrene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Polystyrene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylonitrile

Butadiene Styrene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyethylene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Free-Radical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Free-Radical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Cationic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Cationic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Anionic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Anionic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peroxides,

Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators

by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peroxides,

Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators

by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,

Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,

Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other

Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,

Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,

Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,

Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other

Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,

Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 111: Australia Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,

Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 113: Australia Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,

Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other

Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,

Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



INDIA

Table 117: India Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 119: India Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,

Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: India 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and

Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: India 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 123: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,

Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 125: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,

Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other

Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene

Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,

Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Polymerization

Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,

Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Polymerization Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032577/?utm_source=GNW



