Salona Global Medical Device Corp. Secures First European Sales Contract Generating Organic Growth for the SDP Acquisition; Launches Full Sales and Marketing Division Focused on the Broader European Market in Advance of Potential Acquisitions

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company”, “SGMD” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD), an acquisition-focused medical device company, has secured its first European customer in Spain as part of its organic growth plan to increase revenue growth of acquisition targets by expanding sales in Europe and other global markets. The initial order, placed with SDP, SGMD’s first acquisition, is expected to ship to the Spanish customer before the end of the fiscal second quarter (August 31, 2021), and is for $193,000 of specialized drug delivery electrode products with 35% margins. The Company anticipates recurring orders from the same customer every four months which would result in total estimated annual revenue of $550,000, which would be an increase of about 3.5% of pre-Covid SDP annual revenues.



SGMD targets acquisitions with quality products that have succeeded in the US medical device market but have little or no revenue from Europe or other developed markets where SGMD executives have relationships and a strong revenue track record.

Global expansion post acquisition is a key part of the SGMD organic growth strategy. As a result of the rapidly maturing pipeline for potential acquisitions, management has launched a European sales and marketing division in advance of potentially closing on additional acquisitions. Leading that division is Stephen Murphy. Mr. Murphy, a resident of the United Kingdom, will work from the division headquarters near London. He is the former President of DJO Global’s (“DJO”) international business, with full P&L responsibility of the European & International division. Mr. Murphy started his 27-year career at DJO in 1992 with responsibility for Ireland, and ultimately being promoted to lead the international division of DJO, where he grew revenue from $20M to in excess of $300M over 15 years in the European and International markets, then reporting to Les Cross, the current SGMD Chair.

“I’m looking forward to SGMD closing additional acquisitions quickly so that we can expand our products into our existing relationships in Europe and around the world,” said Les Cross, Chairman and interim CEO of SGMD. “It is good to see our growth plan in action. While this is just one product in one country, it is the first step in a plan where the execution path is familiar to me and my team. We plan to complete more acquisitions, which will provide us more products and I am confident we can break into more EU countries. When I was CEO of DJO, we grew our sales outside the US to one-third of total revenue. I have worked with Stephen for 20 years as he grew the international business from just a few million dollars to over 300 million dollars in sales. I am confident that over time he can execute the same strategy for Salona Global.”

The Company has posted its latest corporate presentation, along with a webcast led by Chairman & interim CEO Les Cross, at www.salonaglobal.com/investors.

Salona Global Today:

Revenue: SGMD’s first acquisition (SDP), has standing purchase orders for 2021 of $6.6M or 40% of its earn out target. SDP had $15.8M in 2019 audited annual revenue (Pre-COVID), generating positive operational cash flow.* It recently secured a contract with a Spanish customer estimated to generate $550,000 in annual sales with margins of 35%.





: SGMD has approximately 63.8 million shares (on a partially diluted basis)** upon commencement of trading, with over 30 million shares either restricted or held by management or advisors. (See below share capital table.) M&A Capacity : Salona Global has a deep and full pipeline of private firms that are discussing a potential acquisition by Salona Global – all medical device companies with between $5M - $20M in revenues with positive cash flow.

The Salona Global team believes it has the capacity to close 1-2 acquisitions per quarter starting Q2 2021.





: Salona Global has a deep and full pipeline of private firms that are discussing a potential acquisition by Salona Global – all medical device companies with between $5M - $20M in revenues with positive cash flow. Strong Balance Sheet, No Parent Debt: The Company has an estimated $13M in net assets, predominantly in cash and cash equivalents, with no parent debt. Management has earmarked between $4-6M in cash and 15-18M shares to close potential acquisitions in negotiations this quarter. The majority of consideration would be tied to performance over a future measurement period and could be financed with debt, as priority acquisition targets under consideration are cash flow positive and debt free.





The Company has an estimated $13M in net assets, predominantly in cash and cash equivalents, with no parent debt. Management has earmarked between $4-6M in cash and 15-18M shares to close potential acquisitions in negotiations this quarter. Experienced Wall Street Management Team: Les Cross (Chairman of the Board) is former Chairman of DJO Global (a medical device roll up that was listed on the NYSE until Blackstone bought it for $2B); Jane Kiernan (Vice Chairwoman) is former Chair of the Audit Committee for American Medical Systems (purchased by Endo Pharmaceuticals for $3.5B). M&A advisors/bankers from PHM (Now Viemed on the Nasdaq/TSX and Quipt on the Nasdaq/TSXV).

Les Cross (Chairman of the Board) is former Chairman of DJO Global (a medical device roll up that was listed on the NYSE until Blackstone bought it for $2B); Jane Kiernan (Vice Chairwoman) is former Chair of the Audit Committee for American Medical Systems (purchased by Endo Pharmaceuticals for $3.5B).

The SGMD post acquisition organic growth plan:

European Sales Expansion: SGMD is targeting companies that have quality products that have succeeded in the US medical device market but have little or no revenue from Europe or other developed markets where SGMD executives have a history of marketing success.

Leveraging the Operational Platform: The State-of-the-Art FDA approved SDP facility, the building block of the SGMD plan, will be used to optimize production strategies, control costs and provide supply chain assurances to US customers who are wary of risks from trade tensions and poor-quality outsourced production methods.

Share Capital and Balance Sheet

Shares Shares** 44,677,545 Maximum shares reserved for issuance to SDP pending earn outs 19,162,000 Shares outstanding at listing (partially diluted)*** 63,839,545 Net Assets (estimated) $13,000,000

* For more information on SDP and historical performance please see the Company’s Management Information Circular dated 01/26/2021 available on the Company’s Sedar Profile at www.sedar.com.‎

** The Company completed a 7.37-for-10 share consolidation on 12/21/2020.

*** Does not include the 15-18 million shares (described above) earmarked for potential acquisitions (with between $5m and $20m in sales) in negotiations or shares issuable pursuant to options, warrants and Class A shares.

In addition, the Company announces that its board of directors has granted stock options exercisable for an aggregate of up to 400,000 common shares of the Company at $1.39 per share for five years. All options have been granted to eligible persons (director and employee of the Company) pursuant to the Company's 2021 Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan and will vest over three years with the initial vesting after 1 year.

For more information please contact:

Les Cross

Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826

Email: Info@Salonaglobal.com

Additional Information

There can be no assurance that any of the potential acquisitions in advanced negotiations will be completed as proposed or at all and no definitive agreements have been executed. Completion of any transaction will be subject to applicable directors, shareholder and regulatory approvals.

