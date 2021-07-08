Global Polymeric Modifiers Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Polymeric Modifiers Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polymeric Modifiers estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $378.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
- The Polymeric Modifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$378.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$405.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Arkema
  • Baerlocher GmbH
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant
  • Dow
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Milliken & Company
  • SK Capital Partners
  • Valltris Speciality Chemicals;




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
