Cirus Foundation Confirms Over 4,000 Units Live

Avarua District, Cook Island, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation has confirmed over 4,000 units of the Cirus Device have been deployed and initiated for sandbox testing with respective homeowners. The initiative was led over the previous two years with engineers and developers in India.

“The successful launch of these devices has allowed us to gain extremely competitive and valuable insights. It has moved us closer to connecting the richest first-party data that will be a premium data asset for many to unlock,” said Samartha Nagabhushanam, Co-Founder of Cirus Foundation



The team adds that the engagement is with a major Internet Service Provider (ISP) as the main partner in the deployment initiatives. The testbed for this relationship may open up a massive new deployment strategy for 2021 and beyond, if proven successful.

“From the insights we have garnered so far, it was clearly evident that blockchain technology was the perfect fit in supporting the connectivity, ownership and privacy to the respective data creator. We are truly excited to launch the Cirus Confluence Network over the coming months. The potential for a new and better data monetization model that lets users retain complete control is in clear sight,” said Vamsi Sankarayogi, CTO of Cirus Foundation

Redefining the current internet economy and pathway to Web 3.0 has enormous potential. Data is the core component in achieving the paradigm shift in how centralized platforms are disintermediated from one’s proprietary asset. This major shift, although technical in nature, requires massive participation; the Cirus Device and deployment strategy aims to achieve this in the most efficient way possible, direct to home.

Cirus is gearing up for several key announcements that will reveal prominent business figures as an integral part of the project as they gear up for the currency launch in July.

Cirus Foundation is the development team behind the Cirus Ecosystem, an accessible onramp designed to accelerate the adoption of Web 3.0 and the ownership economy. This consists of the Cirus Device, the Cirus Core Platform, and the Cirus Confluence Network, which work together to give users true ownership over the data streams they generate.

