Progress Announces Winners of The Worthy Web Hackathon

BEDFORD, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the winners of its global hackathon, The Worthy Web. The six-week virtual competition attracted nearly 1,200 participants from 83 countries who submitted 52 projects.

Spanning April 7 to May 24, the event challenged developers to build apps for the good of humanity, using Progress’ industry-leading Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI® developer tools. Projects were accepted in nine categories and competed for a total of $40,000 in cash and prizes.

“Our goal was to inspire developers to use their skills and our technology to turn their ideas for the betterment of the world into reality,” said Sara Faatz, Senior Director, Developer Relations, Progress. “We are incredibly impressed with the apps we received and the level of innovation the developer community brought to bear. Congratulations to all winners and all participants who invested time and energy in the hackathon. We look forward to seeing the apps created put into action!”

The hackathon winners per category are:

Best Use of Telerik® UI for Blazor : Zindagi, a platform for blood donation management that will be used for Blood Banks and Donation Campaigns





: Zindagi, a platform for blood donation management that will be used for Blood Banks and Donation Campaigns Best Use of Kendo UI® for Angular : EcoVille, an environmentalist application for people who want to take part in local cleaning events, find nearby recycling centers, monitor their carbon footprint and learn about their local and state sustainability laws





: EcoVille, an environmentalist application for people who want to take part in local cleaning events, find nearby recycling centers, monitor their carbon footprint and learn about their local and state sustainability laws Best Use of KendoReact ™ UI kit: Working Conditions Improvement Check, an app measuring the impact of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project for worker rights in Pakistan and Vietnam





™ UI kit: Working Conditions Improvement Check, an app measuring the impact of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project for worker rights in Pakistan and Vietnam Best Implementation of Telerik® Reporting tool : WhiteTent, an app helping local food outlets maximize their surplus food sales through a digital advertising platform





: WhiteTent, an app helping local food outlets maximize their surplus food sales through a digital advertising platform Best Documented Use of Test Studio ® software : Kendo Habits, a gamified system and tracker for building healthy habits





® : Kendo Habits, a gamified system and tracker for building healthy habits Best Documented Use of Fiddler™ Everywhere tool : Help Brew, an app that helps people locate local shelters, community kitchens and other needed resources





: Help Brew, an app that helps people locate local shelters, community kitchens and other needed resources Best Mobile Support : The Better Future Club, an app connecting volunteers who are willing to help a social cause with NGOs, charities and local communities





: The Better Future Club, an app connecting volunteers who are willing to help a social cause with NGOs, charities and local communities Best App Modernization: SCUP: Smart Checkup, a smart telemedicine platform based on IoT devices that provides vital signs and historical values for telemedicine and distance consultation



Apps were assessed based on their positive impact on the world or the community, quality of the idea, overall execution and implementation and use of the Progress developer tools.

Telerik and Kendo UI developer tools provide the most modern, feature-rich and professionally designed UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications across the popular .NET and JavaScript frameworks. Leading the market for Blazor development, Telerik developer tools include the richest library of truly native UI components for .NET frameworks, enabling developers to quickly build high-impact applications. Telerik’s offering also includes reporting and report management solutions, document processing libraries, automated testing and mocking tools. The Kendo UI components help JavaScript developers build eye-catching, high-performance, responsive web applications—regardless of their JavaScript framework preference.

For more information about the hackathon and its winners, visit https://progress-worthyweb.devpost.com.

