TikTok Influencer Marketing Report: Influencers Flock to the Platform During the Pandemic While Marketers Seek Ways to Cash in on Trend

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialPubli, the leading global micro-influencer marketing platform, today announced the release of The State of TikTok Influencer Marketing 2021 global report.



Findings from the survey conducted among 1,865 TikTok influencers and marketing professionals from more than 20 countries worldwide, reveals that 86.5 percent of influencers experienced an uptick in their TikTok usage since the pandemic’s onset, with more than 60 percent reporting that they’ve doubled their time spent on the platform.

On the marketing side, influencer partnerships are highly sought after. 87.7 percent of marketers consider TikTok influencer marketing effective and 53.7 percent plan to increase their budget for influencer collaborations on the platform in 2021.

“The real advantage of TikTok for brands is that it is still a relatively virgin territory with very few competitors. While the platform might seem like all fun and games, it is proving to be a powerful marketing channel and there is no better time than now to begin building a presence on TikTok,” said Ismael El-Qudsi, CEO of SocialPubli.

Additional key data points include:

TikTok users are focused on the platform. 73 percent of influencers reported dedicating between one and five hours to TikTok each day and 65 percent post content daily.

TikTok excels in audience engagement. 87 percent of influencers garner greater audience engagement from TikTok than their other social media platforms.

TikTok is driving social commerce. 68 percent of the survey group reported making a purchase based on a post from someone they follow on the platform.



Download a free copy of the report here.

Methodology

Research was conducted by SocialPubli using an online survey during the first quarter of 2021. In total, 1,743 TikTok influencers and 122 marketing professionals from Europe, North America, and South America responded.

About SocialPubli

SocialPubli is an award-winning self-serve platform that connects marketers with micro-influencers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and blogs.

Founded in 2015, it’s one of the world leaders in micro-influencer marketing with more than 260,000 opt-in influencers in 35 countries and an audience that reaches over one billion people.