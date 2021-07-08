Protiviti Teams with Galvanize to Implement HighBond for Next-Generation Internal Audit, Risk, and Compliance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize , a Diligent brand and the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced that Protiviti , a global consulting firm, has chosen Galvanize’s AI-powered HighBond platform to streamline audit workflows, improve enterprise risk assessment, and enhance risk controls across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Protiviti has already been working successfully with the technology for many years in Japan. Through the strategic partnership Protiviti can also resell HighBond to its clients for implementation.



Protiviti consults with more than 60% of Fortune 1000 and 35% of Fortune Global 500 companies, and is looking to move beyond manual GRC workflows and unify data at the global organization. HighBond will provide Protiviti with the toolkits and efficiencies to maximize its internal audit system with an automated and systematic methodology. With HighBond, Protiviti will identify emerging risks, monitor controls, and provide data-backed insight to guide its businesses in today’s new era of risk.

“The HighBond platform is the next generation of GRC technology,” said Gary Anderson, APAC Managing Director of Protiviti. “With HighBond’s powerful analytics and automated tools that provide actionable insights for faster decision-making, we can expedite what were previously time-consuming manual processes.”

“Global organizations like Protiviti need unified GRC solutions that can provide them with comprehensive and actionable data,” said Keith Fenner, Managing Director, International at Galvanize. “By leveraging innovative technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence, audit functions can strengthen the business as a strategic advisor while simplifying operations.”

About Galvanize:

Galvanize, a Diligent brand, is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of banks, manufacturers, and healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( www.protiviti.com ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk, and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® list, Protiviti has served more than 60% of Fortune 1000 and 35% of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.