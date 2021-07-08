Todd Denkin to Return to the Digipath Helm

Founder and Past-President Tapped to Lead Digipath into Post-Pandemic Future

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) (the “Company”), a service-oriented independent analytical testing laboratory company focused on the cannabis and hemp markets, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed one of its founders and past-president and CEO, Todd Denkin, as its new president, noting that it had asked Mr. Denkin to return to lead the company’s expansion as a multi-state operator.

“While we have not been immune to the challenges of the pandemic, our team, including Todd in a consulting capacity, has continued to innovate and push our growth strategy over the past 6 months or so,” said Bruce Raben, Digipath’s Chairman. “We are excited to have Todd’s full attention focused on Digipath as he applies his vast experience in developing strategic partnerships and brand marketing to execute our corporate vision.”

Since joining Digipath, Inc., in 2014, Todd Denkin has helped transform the company from a pure digital pathology solution provider into one of Nevada’s leading testing labs for the medical and recreational cannabis and hemp testing market. During a yearlong hiatus from Digipath in 2020, Todd consulted with numerous cannabis and hemp companies and came back to consult with Digipath in January 2021.

Denkin’s career has been defined by foresight––the ability to spot and take advantage of emerging market trends and navigating new companies into lucrative markets. In 2009, Todd first got involved in the cannabis industry by identifying a trend in grow-your-own hydroponic systems and co-founded the self-contained hydroponic leader Phototron Holdings, helping take the company public and serving as its president.

“This is an exciting time to be in the cannabis industry,” said Todd Denkin, President of Digipath. “Based on our past accomplishments and current direction, I truly believe Digipath has a tremendous lead over its competition and has the potential to take full advantage of the significant national short-fall in testing capacity around the country. I came back to help steer the ship through a successful expansion plan as we deliver on our promises to investors. Digipath is positioned as a premium laboratory brand and the timing couldn’t be any better.”

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc ., supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its clients’ products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

