HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Announces Eric Roberts as Official Narrator for Documentary Film “Trees -- A Planetary Treasure”

Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) have announced Academy Award & Golden Globe Nominee Eric Roberts as the Official Narrator for its full-length documentary film TREES – A Planetary Treasure. Eric Roberts’ impressive career spans hundreds of films including worldwide box office releases in both domestic and international markets. A partial list of his many credits includes Batman – The Dark Knight, The Expendables, Heroes, Runaway Train, The Young and the Restless and Inherent Vice.



Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of BMEP, stated, “It is simply an honor to introduce Eric Roberts as the Official Narrator for Trees – A Planetary Treasure. Eric has been featured in an astounding body of work in both film and television and has an industry wide reputation for his strong work ethic, his love for the craft, his ability to excel in a wide range of genres, and for always making his characters feel genuine. We are very excited that he has joined the production team of TREES and see his involvement as a testament to the potential value of the entire BMEP IP universe to create quality entertainment regardless of a project’s budget or size. Given this is the first of many projects that BMEP will produce, I am also proud of all the others who helped make Trees possible and I am looking forward to the project continuing on its journey.”

Trees – A Planetary Treasure, produced by BMEP in association with United Cinematograf,, is currently undergoing final sound mix. Once complete, the film and other required materials will be provided to distribution relationships that have expressed interest. Official release information will be announced once final details are secured.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com

