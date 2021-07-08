Ubisoft Joins Aleph.im Decentralized Network As Core Channel Node Operator

Paris, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleph.im, a cross-blockchain decentralized storage and computing network, announced today that Ubisoft, a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, is running a core channel node on aleph.im, furthering the development of the decentralized network.

Many of today’s decentralized applications and cryptocurrency protocols still run on partially centralized components in their infrastructure, and nearly 70% of Ethereum nodes run on cloud services. Aleph.im aims to solve this problem by providing decentralized databases, computation, and a decentralized identification (DID) framework that allows DApps and protocols to shed centralized parts of their stack. Core channel nodes are used to power the aleph.im network.

Entertainment and video game leader, Ubisoft, is running a core channel node, UbiStrat Lab, that validates and manages the aleph.im network. Adding this node further expands aleph.im’s capacity and propels the network to higher levels of decentralization.

“Our primary mission is to make decentralized cloud services a reality,” said Jonathan Schemoul, aleph.im Founder and CEO. “It is really encouraging to have such a successful business getting behind our vision of creating the next generation of cloud services that will be open-source, unstoppable and trustless.”

“We’re happy to be joining the Aleph.im ecosystem as Core Channel Node operator” explains Didier Genevois, Blockchain Tech Director at Ubisoft. “At Ubisoft, we believe that Blockchain holds a key to the future of the videogame industry, bringing new possibilities for players and developers alike. Beyond NFTs themselves, the decentralized storage of their metadata appears to us as a determining factor in fulfilling the whole promise of true ownership. In this perspective, the exploration of the services offered by the Aleph.im decentralized network is particularly promising.”

Ubisoft has been exploring blockchain technology through its Entrepreneurs Lab program and its Strategic Innovation Lab, whose mission is to anticipate the future and to help Ubisoft get ready for it by exploring the opportunities offered by innovative technologies. Aleph.im will participate in this year’s Entrepreneurs Lab alongside 10 other startups. Led by Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab, this program will give aleph.im the unique opportunity to enhance their decentralized ecosystem under the counsel of Ubisoft experts. This sixth season of the program focuses on the collaboration with entrepreneurs in the blockchain and positive entertainment spaces to drive the future of entertainment.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a distributed cloud platform that provides serverless trusted computing services, file storage and database hosting to its users. Aleph.im offers a decentralized solution that could rival traditional centralized cloud computing. It provides dApps of any chain instant access to database solutions thanks to its scalable peer-to-peer network and programming language-agnostic interface. For more information visit aleph.im

Explore aleph.im staking DApp and the NFT & IPFS Backup dApp.

Follow aleph.im on twitter: @aleph_im

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed®, Far Cry®, For Honor®, Just Dance®, Watch Dogs®, and Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon®, Rainbow Six® and The Division®. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

About Ubisoft Entrepreneurs

Ubisoft Entrepreneurs provides startups around the world with unparalleled access to Ubisoft’s expertise and international network

Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab supports startups on a global scale, focusing on the future of entertainment. By providing intensive, personalized support, this program helps talented entrepreneurs achieve their goals, and offers facilities both in Paris at STATION F, the biggest startup campus in the world.

Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Québec's goal is to accelerate the success of entrepreneurs in Quebec’s techno-creative industry by supporting their growth, which includes providing privileged access to venture capital via the White Star Capital investment fund. The program is offered by Ubisoft Saguenay, Ubisoft Montréal and Ubisoft Quebec.

Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Ontario actively supports the video game ecosystem in Ontario, Canada, where companies of all sizes collaborate to make the industry shine on an international level. This includes the Ubisoft Indie Series, presented by National Bank, which supports the province's games industry through funding, mentorship, and creative, marketing and financial tools to help independent studios and their games reach new heights. In Ontario, the Indie Series program is offered by Ubisoft Toronto.

Ubisoft Entrepreneurs GSA supports video game startups from Germany, Switzerland and Austria in order to foster growth in the local industry. Spearheaded by Ubisoft studios in Düsseldorf, Mainz and Berlin, the program provides mentorship and resources for innovative video game entrepreneurs in the region.

Attachment