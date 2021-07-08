NextScan Introduces Eclipse 2000, the Undisputed High-Speed Microfilm Scanning Leader

Meridian, Idaho, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextScan, the high-speed microfilm conversion scanner division of Digital Check, has released the Eclipse 2000, the fastest microfilm conversion scanner in the world, capable of scanning speeds up to 2,000 frames of microfilm per minute. Fine-tuned mechanics and improved data bandwidth give the new model a more than 60 percent increase in speed over its previous fastest microfilm conversion scanners on the market, representing the first time that any microfilm equipment has been able to scan microfilm at such a high rate.

“The Eclipse 2000 will lead the way for digital transformation of microfilm assets for the top institutions and service bureaus, helping to get more analog documents to be shared digitally,” said Rich Chaney, Vice President and General Manager of nextScan.

The advanced technology in the Eclipse 2000 will help both service bureaus and archive depositories around the world to complete large-scale microfilm conversion projects more quickly and cost-effectively, allowing them to make their historical treasures available to the masses online. The need for microfilm digitization was brought to the forefront by the 2020 pandemic, when limited access to physical copies meant that many historical documents were not available to the public at all. This has led many archivists, libraries, and universities, to assign higher priority to their backlog of digitization projects.

NextScan constantly pushes the boundaries of what is possible when converting microfilm to digital images. Combining continuous line-scan technology that captures one line of pixels at a time, with perfectly synchronized stroboscopic light, nextScan stretches what seems impossible into a reality. Line scanning technology ensures a 100% capture rate by scanning every pixel, edge to edge and end to end, without seams and without the need for lossy data compression.

NextScan is a worldwide leader in the conversion of microfilm, microfiche and aperture cards scanners. These include the standard Eclipse for high-speed microfilm capture, the FlexScan which combines both high-speed microfilm, microfiche and aperture cards, and the FlexView, a cost-conscious line scanning microfilm solution. Learn more at www.nextScan.com or by calling 208-514-4000.

About nextScan

Originally incorporated in 2002 and acquired by Digital Check Corp. in 2015, nextScan gives the microfilm and microfiche conversion market a high-performance alternative to older technologies. nextScan’s innovative patented products are designed and built with simplicity and functionality to increase user production and lower overall costs for scanning film and fiche. nextScan products are designed with cutting-edge components: the latest in camera; lighting; image correction; scanning speed; and nextScan’s pioneering “Ribbon” scanning software, NextStar PLUS. nextScan products provide a full conversion solution that far exceeds the speed, functionality and return on investment of other scanners in the market.

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry’s most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Digital Check’s software delivers image enhancement and deposit-processing technologies that help clients reduce costs and improve efficiency. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.

