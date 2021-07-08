Breakfast Club of Canada’s President and Founder to Step Down as President

English French

MONTREAL, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakfast Club of Canada announced today that the President and Founder, Daniel Germain, will be stepping down from his role as president after more than 26 years with the organization. He will nevertheless continue to actively support the Club’s mission in his capacity as founder.



Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been nurturing children’s potential by making sure as many of them as possible have access to a healthy morning meal before school, in an environment that allows their self-esteem to grow and flourish. But the Club is much more than a breakfast program, it takes a broader approach that is based on engagement, enrichment and empowerment, teaming up with communities and local partners to develop solutions adapted to their specific needs. Breakfast Club of Canada brings together hundreds of thousands of students and volunteers every morning who connect over a nutritious breakfast. More specifically, nearly 300,000 students are reached every day in communities across the country, including close to 300 First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities.

“The Board of Directors applauds the extraordinary work of Daniel Germain. He is a visionary and a remarkable pioneer in social entrepreneurship and food security across the country. Today, thousands of children have access to breakfast each day thanks to the path he has created. The Club is now a mature organization and is well positioned to meet the growing needs and help feed even more children across the country."

— Louis Frenette, Member of Breakfast Club of Canada’s Board of Directors

“I’ve been preparing for the administrative handover of my duties for a few years now. It is with a sense of accomplishment that I’m saying goodbye to my role as president. I’m leaving behind an established team of professionals, who are driven and determined to help lead the efforts to promote school nutrition in Canada. I am extremely grateful to the thousands of volunteers, school staff members and Club employees who have contributed to our mission over the years, as well as all those who continue to do so every day, as well as the board members who have stood up for the organization and taught us a great deal about strategy, governance and management. My thanks also go out to the passionate partners we have teamed up with, some of whom have been with us from the very start. In the coming months, I’ll have the chance to reach out to many of these volunteers, employees and partners to thank them personally for being part of this journey, which turned into more than I ever could have imagined. A special thank you to Judith Barry, my ally from day one, for your unwavering support for this crazy dream of ours, which has become so important and so meaningful to so many.”

— Daniel Germain, President and Founder, Breakfast Club of Canada

“As Daniel moves on from his duties as president of Breakfast Club of Canada, he’s leaving much more than a long tenure behind. We will continue to carry this great responsibility and push our limits for the well-being of children, just as he did so well over the past 26 years. The team is ready to continue this important work and to surpass themselves to always do better for the children, as Daniel has always encouraged me to do.’’

— Judith Barry, Co-Founder, Director of Impact and Provincial & Territorial Government Relations, Breakfast Club of Canada

Daniel Germain will announce his future plans in the coming weeks and will take the opportunity to highlight some of the organization’s key achievements over the years.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 257,000 children and youth in 1,887 schools across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information:

Nathalie Rochette

Communications and Marketing Director

Breakfast Club of Canada

nathalie.rochette@breakfastclubcanada.org

514.404.5660

For an interview with Daniel Germain:

Joanie Noël

Communications Narimane

info@narimane.ca

514-371-8317

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bb5b5c5-6ad5-4059-b5d6-808b57eca80f



