Konica Minolta Partners with Dealers to Give Back

Ramsey, NJ, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce a collaboration with its dealer partners to celebrate wins and pay it forward by supporting dealers’ favorite charities. In 2020, Konica Minolta was recognized with 74 total awards for its innovation, equipment, solutions, technology, sustainability and customer loyalty. In turn, the company wanted its valued dealer partners to be recognized as well.

In honor of the record-breaking amount of awards won by the company in 2020, Konica Minolta started a social media campaign in late May, starting with a LinkedIn post touting the awards. Dealers were invited to comment on the post with a recent award received by the dealership, and asked to share the post with the hashtag #CantHoldACandleToKM. The program ran three weeks, and in appreciation of the engagement, Konica Minolta announced it would “pay it forward” by contributing to the participating dealers’ charities of choice.

Dan Hollembaek, President of Integrated Business Solutions, participated in the program, stating “What a great way to help folks in need. Thanks Konica Minolta, I'm sure the Alzheimer's Association will really be grateful. #CantHoldACandleToKM.”

Kerry Wright, President of CPI Imaging also joined in, commenting, “This is great and I love the way we give back to the community and support local organizations. It has been wonderful to be a part of this for almost 30 years. #payitforward”

As a result of the campaign, two donations were made by Konica Minolta to support charities named by its dealers, CASA Lake County and the Alzheimer's Association. CASA Lake County - CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates – is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the juvenile court system. The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

“Konica Minolta is committed to creating new value for our customers and communities, and we pride ourselves on making positive contributions to our neighbors in need. Knowing how much our dealer community shares in this mission, and the efforts they put toward philanthropy, we knew this would program resonate with them,” said Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “This was such a great opportunity to get into the spirit of giving with our dealer partners, and we hope to run more programs like this in the future.”

