PDC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call – Thursday, August 5, 2021

DENVER, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Wednesday, August 4, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.



Conference Call and Webcast :

Date/Time: Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520

International: 1-253-237-1142

Conference ID: 7659173

Webcast: available at www.pdce.com

Replay Information :

Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 7659173

Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.