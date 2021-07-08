Keeping the Heart and Brain on Point Is the Focus of Dr. Stephen Sinatra’s Focal Point Plus with Healthy Directions

BETHESDA, Md., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s good for the heart is also good for the brain, says Dr. Stephen Sinatra, one of the most highly respected and sought-after cardiologists known for his integrative approach to cardiovascular health. He stresses that the longer we live, the more we must be acutely aware that one health problem could lead to another. Brain and heart health intersect in many ways, which is why Sinatra developed a brain, heart and mood supplement called Focal Point Plus, with Healthy Directions, to address memory, retention, sharpness, concentration, recall and focus.



“We tend to think of our heart and brain as two different organs, but they work hand in hand. Both organs rely upon the same complex vascular system and are both highly sensitive organs that are susceptible to oxidative stress and damage from external stressors,” said Sinatra, author of more than a dozen best-selling health and healing books. “The heart is the pump in the body that must be running efficiently enough to support all our organs, especially the brain.”

An American Heart Association study found that those who have better heart health markers had fewer memory and cognitive issues. Sinatra says lifestyle, environmental and genetic factors can all have an impact on cognition and memory function, including:

Elevated and prolonged emotional stress reducing the brain’s ability to function properly;

Use of certain pharmaceutical drugs (i.e. statins); and

Exposure to environmental contaminants and EMFs (electromotive forces) that come from devices like cellphones.



“I know how frustrating it can be when it comes to recalling words in a conversation or being sharp with short-term memory, so I wanted to create a powerful supplement that could help with word recall, attention, reaction time and focus,” says Sinatra. “With Focal Point Plus, most people feel results in a few hours, when taken daily.”

Focal Point Plus contains a unique combination of clinically validated ingredients including Longvida Optimized Curcumin, CogniBoost American Ginseng, and vitamin K2 menaquinone-7 (MK7), which together can help support cognitive health and memory, healthy blood flow and arterial health. When taken consistently it can also help boost mood and reduce fatigue.

Sinatra says between the stresses of modern living and the nutrient-deficient diet many Americans eat, in addition to frequent consumption of caffeine, aspartame and alcohol, it’s no wonder that our brains are starving for the right nutrients. While eating certain brain-boosting foods can help, such as olive oil, avocados and flaxseed, in order for our brains to operate at peak efficiency our entire lives, Sinatra says nutritional support in the form of supplementation is critical. To learn more about Dr. Stephen Sinatra’s Focal Point Plus visit: https://www.healthydirections.com/products/cognitive-health/focal-point-plus or find it on Amazon.

