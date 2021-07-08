FocalAgent Selects Matterport to Revolutionise UK Home-Buying Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world that has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), has been adopted by FocalAgent, the UK’s largest supplier of professional photography and visual content for the country’s real estate industry, to create and supply Matterport 3D experiences to all their real estate clients. Focal Agent supplies a suite of digital marketing products to the largest UK estate agents, who are selling properties faster and at up to 15% higher sales price.

“As the UK property market continues to rebound from the pandemic, demand for transparent and frictionless real estate experiences is growing. Matterport 3D listings have rapidly emerged as the preferred tool for viewing and showcasing real estate due to their accuracy and accessibility,” said Lee Wainwright, chief executive at FocalAgent. “Powered by FocalAgent and Matterport’s advanced AI, the Matterport platform captures and creates digital twins of properties quickly and accurately. This enables us to automatically produce an immersive data-rich 3D experience, which has been a really powerful listings tool for agents,” he added.

Using Matterport’s advanced, user-friendly technology, FocalAgent is significantly changing the home-buying experience for thousands of homebuyers and sellers. FocalAgent is saving time and money for its clients, who list properties for sale and rent on the UK's leading property portals, including Zoopla, Rightmove and OnTheMarket. 3D listings are proven to improve engagement and customer experience by enabling buyers to explore and evaluate properties remotely. This has saved agents time and money as well as reducing their carbon footprint through reduced travel, increased operational efficiency, and has also helped them win new listings. Using Matterport as well as FocalAgent’s Pro Photos, Floorplans and Videos, one of FocalAgent’s estate agent customers reported a 15% sales uplift, greater efficiency, and shorter time on market for property sales.

FocalAgent is also using Matterport products to deliver customisation to clients in order to drive further engagement and help estate agents win new listings. For example, FocalAgent is using Matterport’s Blur Tool, which twinned with Focal Agent’s new GDPR Find & Fix product helps automate the privacy of the customer for a more robust compliance within the EU’s GDPR data protection law and to minimise GDPR-related risks to agents. Additionally, FocalAgent is integrating Matterport’s SDK, which enables spaces to be more interactive, including with personalised agent branding, virtual staging, and menus of spaces.

James Morris Manuel, Managing Director EMEA at Matterport, commented: “A number of the UK’s largest real estate agencies work with FocalAgent due to its innovative approaches to helping agencies win market share. It is our ambition to be included across all property listings as industry standard. UK estate agents are constantly seeking ways to differentiate themselves and leveraging quality 3D digital twins to power their listings gives them an edge. Matterport is working with FocalAgent to help their customers gain market share, win more listings and help sell more properties.”

About FocalAgent

FocalAgent is the UK’s leading visual content partner for estate agents, transforming the way people buy and sell property. Driving new instructions and sales, FocalAgent provides estate agents with guided virtual viewing technology through its innovative FocalViewing platform with Matterport, game-changing professional photography and floorplans, photo enhancement and video trailers. FocalAgent’s partners are 40% more likely to sell, 21 days faster, at 2% closer to the asking price. Visit www.focalagent.com . For media enquiries: Sarah Lawrence at sarah@lawrencepr.co.uk / 07984 422 461

About Matterport

Matterport is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial computing platform turns buildings into data making every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

