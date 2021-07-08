Global Polymer Concrete Market to Reach $817.7 Million by 2027

New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymer Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032572/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymer Modified Concrete, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$481.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymer Resin Concrete segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $159.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
- The Polymer Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$159.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$143.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
- Polymer Impregnated Concrete Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
- In the global Polymer Impregnated Concrete segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$57.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$81.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$94 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
- ACO Group
- Armorcast
- Armorock
- Basetek
- BASF
- Civilworks Group
- Cornerstone Construction Material
- Crown Polymers
- DOW Chemical
- Dudick
- DWD System
- Ergonarmor
- Forte Composites
- Fosroc
- Jiangsu Polycon
- Kwik Bond Polymers
- Mapei
- MEA Group
- Sauereisen
- Sika
- Ulma Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Modified
Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified Concrete
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Resin
Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Resin Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Impregnated Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Impregnated
Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Residential
Structures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Residential
Structures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Containments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Containments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Pump Bases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Pump Bases by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Waste Containers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Waste Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Flooring Blocks
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Flooring Blocks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Trench Drains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Trench Drains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete by
Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and
Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer Modified
Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer Impregnated
Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete by
End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete by
Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers,
Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks,
Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete
and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer
Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers,
Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks,
Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete
and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer
Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers,
Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks,
Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete
and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer
Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers,
Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks,
Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete
and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer
Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers,
Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks,
Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete
and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer
Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers,
Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks,
Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin
Concrete and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer
Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential
Structures and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste
Containers, Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks,
Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete
and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer
Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete
by Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers,
Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks,
Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete by
Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and
Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer Modified
Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer Impregnated
Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete by
End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure,
Non-Residential Structures and Residential for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Concrete by
Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers,
Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks,
Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin
Concrete and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymer
Concrete by Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer
Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential
Structures and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymer
Concrete by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste
Containers, Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polymer
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring
Blocks, Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin
Concrete and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete
by Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer
Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential
Structures and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste
Containers, Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks,
Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin
Concrete and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete
by Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer
Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential
Structures and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer
Concrete by Application - Containments, Pump Bases, Waste
Containers, Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring
Blocks, Trench Drains and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
