BlueJeans by Verizon Enables Next Generation Mobility

New iPad, iOS and Android Capabilities Ensure the Mobile Meeting Experience is Primed for Hybrid Workers on the Go

Mobile WebRTC Streamlines Meeting Accessibility for All

Vuzix Smart Glasses Integration, Applications for Video Conferencing at the Edge to Drive Innovative Use Cases with 5G for Remote, Field and In-transit Users

motorola one 5G UW ace available on Verizon now comes loaded with BlueJeans

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced new BlueJeans Meetings features for iPadOS, iOS and Android to support the reality of today’s mobile workforce, as well as new device partnerships and applications aimed at unlocking the power of Verizon Mobile Edge Compute for real-time video collaboration on the go.

Keeping teams truly connected in today’s work-from-everywhere world requires productive mobile meeting experiences. Whether that be executives presenting while on the road, retail employees calling into a cross-store meeting, or facility/warehouse managers checking in on production, providing a consistent, full-featured meeting solution from any device or location is key to unlocking business success without boundaries. With new BlueJeans Mobile features and increased support for network edge-based video delivery on mobile devices, Verizon Business is driving real-time video collaboration, remote assistance and more to meet every distributed business need.

“Long gone are the days of expecting all meeting attendees to be in a conference room together,” said Eric Spadafora, VP and GM, BlueJeans by Verizon. “From the boardroom to the data center, mobility is driving the way we work. With the new BlueJeans Mobile experience, we’re providing the full-fledged flexibility mobile workers require today, while setting up organizations of all sizes for hybrid workplace success in the future.”

Making Mobile More Inclusive

To enable a more diverse, dispersed workforce that is less likely to operate a conventional desktop or laptop, BlueJeans Mobile updates are being delivered across iPad, iOS and Android devices to ensure consistency, flexibility, and productivity. Complementing updates made to Apple’s latest iPad Pro models announced this spring, the new BlueJeans Mobile iPadOS updates were designed for today’s business users who require full-featured meeting flexibility and robust meeting performance. New features include:

Layout Flexibility: iPad users can now seamlessly toggle between integrated content and video tile layouts to move between views that display both content and meeting attendees at the same time or separately to replicate BlueJeans’ unique content slider experience found in the desktop app.

iPad users can now seamlessly toggle between integrated content and video tile layouts to move between views that display both content and meeting attendees at the same time or separately to replicate BlueJeans’ unique content slider experience found in the desktop app. 7x7 Gallery View: Know who is in the meeting at all times with expanded gallery view for up to 49 participants. Touch-enabled zoom will let users adjust their settings to allow more or less participants to show up in view on the screen.

Know who is in the meeting at all times with expanded gallery view for up to 49 participants. Touch-enabled zoom will let users adjust their settings to allow more or less participants to show up in view on the screen. Center Screen Support: With built-in machine learning and the new ultrawide front camera support for Apple’s Center Stage, one or more presenters from the same device can be rest assured they stay in frame as they move around the room or go hands-free for the call.

With built-in machine learning and the new ultrawide front camera support for Apple’s Center Stage, one or more presenters from the same device can be rest assured they stay in frame as they move around the room or go hands-free for the call. Multitasking Support: Pull up a separate screen in-meeting to fact check, brainstorm and answer questions on the fly.

The newly optimized BlueJeans Mobile experience is designed to provide peace of mind for every meeting participant, regardless of their environment. To support Android and iOS mobile users, BlueJeans Mobile will soon include enhanced video layouts with the ability to overlay content with video tiles and quick join options for meeting simplicity. For those unsure of their camera readiness, the integrated hair check and background blur features will be available before starting the call. Furthermore, mobile WebRTC for Meetings provides zero-download, chat-enabled meeting accessibility for seamless collaboration without technical complexity—ensuring users can directly access the meeting straight from their mobile browser.

Available for purchase starting at only $299.99 or free with a Verizon premium Unlimited plan1, Verizon also announced yesterday the most affordable Motorola 5G phone available on Verizon—the motorola one 5G UW ace —now comes loaded with the BlueJeans Meetings mobile app. Giving users access to all of Verizon’s 5G flavors, including upcoming enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband leveraging C-Band spectrum and the brand new Verizon Adaptive Sound system, BlueJeans video conferencing on the motorola one 5G UW ace provides secure business productivity on the go.

Driving Next-Generation Use Cases with 5G

As the first company in the world to launch a Mobile Edge Compute service (MEC) with AWS Wavelength, Verizon is uniquely positioned to unlock new opportunities in video business applications for teams and corporate users. As a result, BlueJeans is currently piloting an industry-first approach for boosting service performance, reliability, and quality by tapping into the benefits of Verizon’s 5G network and the power of MEC.

By deploying BlueJeans at the edge, the network is able to execute more of the compute-intensive workloads, freeing the mobile endpoint to deliver a truly unique video conferencing experience without being weighed down by traditionally burdensome processing tasks such as virtual backgrounds and immersive presentations.

Exclusive to BlueJeans, this low latency approach can unlock new high-end use cases for end users (e.g., real-time music performance) and facilitate a new era of mobile innovation (e.g., VR/AR headset connectivity). The new solution should bring together BlueJeans and the power of Verizon’s 5G network to deliver breakthrough performance to support video collaboration on the go.

Further supporting this vision, BlueJeans is now available on the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses to enable seamless meeting productivity for everyone from back-office and field technicians to remote workers. BlueJeans on Vuzix was specifically engineered to optimize the user experience on the Vuzix M4-Series Smart Glasses—the company’s Android-based smart glasses that come backed by an 8-core processor, 4K capable phase-detect auto-focus camera, voice-activation, noise cancelling microphones and an extended battery life.

Free for download and use from the Vuzix App Store with an active BlueJeans license, users can easily bring their frame of view into any BlueJeans Meeting to help facilitate productivity. Simplifying the remote experience further, QR-enabled meeting join codes free up time from having to manually punch in meeting IDs to enter a meeting. Opening up the BlueJeans mobile app on your mobile device while wearing the Vuzix Smart Glasses will automatically scan the QR code to start or join a BlueJeans Meeting.

Resources:

For more information on BlueJeans Mobile, visit: https://www.bluejeans.com/mobile





Check out BlueJeans Mobile in action in our latest video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NbCJWm8k4c

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Erin Cheever

erin.dowling@verizon.com

1 15G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $299.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans req'd. Less $299.99 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.



