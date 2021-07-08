CHATTANOOGA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE CREATES IMMERSIVE FACULTY TRAINING

Kitchener, Waterloo, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that long-time Brightspace customer, Chattanooga State Community College, has undergone a transformative change in their faculty training.

Chattanooga State is committed to providing an educationally purposeful community where faculty, staff, and students share academic goals and strive for high standards that lead to the attainment of degrees, certificates, meaningful careers, and a commitment to lifelong learning. In order to build a community of lifelong learners, Chattanooga State prioritizes faculty training to equip staff with the necessary tools and knowledge needed to make online learning engaging and motivate students to reach their goals.

Recently, Academic Resources and the Center for Academic Research & Excellence at Chattanooga State leveraged D2L Brightspace to shift to an individualized, hands-on workshop approach for training faculty. Designed to familiarize faculty with Brightspace and provide instructional design approaches and techniques for developing online courses, the immersive training course fosters an environment of dual learning. These interactive training courses give faculty the opportunity to experience Brightspace tools in an interactive learning environment for an enriched understanding of how the tools work and firsthand experience the online learning techniques and tools that are most effective. Faculty are encouraged to use the course as an example for designing their own online course material, placing an emphasis on a backward design approach where content is broken down into bite-size chunks, making it easier for students to digest and retain lessons.

“The first cohort of 99 faculty went through this training found they were prepared and gained a deeper understanding of how to design engaging learning materials within Brightspace,” said Judy Lowe, Assistant VP, Academic Resources & Testing, Chattanooga State Community College. “Faculty confirmed on the evaluation that 97% were satisfied with the instructional design of the course, and would use the information learned to deconstruct content, develop storyboarding and awards/intelligent agents, all elements of Brightspace that make online learning more interactive – and engaging.”

“Chattanooga State understands the value of building pedagogy into online learning, and we’re proud to partner with such a like-minded organization,” said April Oman, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience at D2L. “Chattanooga State is leveraging Brightspace to prioritize the development of their faculty, understanding the ripple effect that this training has on providing the best education possible for students.”

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success and helping to prepare them for what comes next.



It gives faculty across your institution tools they’re going to love, makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online. D2L Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a pedagogically rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. It also makes it easier to do assessment and give feedback.



D2L Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for educators to reach every learner.



D2L Brightspace has won multiple industry awards, including the #1 LMS Technology for next generation online teaching and learning. To learn more, visit D2L for Higher Education.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

