Global Polymer Bearings Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymer Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032569/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Phenolics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nylon segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

- The Polymer Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

- Teflon Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

- In the global Teflon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

BNL Ltd.

Boston Gear LLC

Dotmar Engineering Plastic Products

Igus Inc.

Kashima Bearings, Inc.

Kilian Manufacturing

KMS Bearings, Inc.

Oiles Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

SKF







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032569/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Phenolics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Phenolics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Phenolics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Teflon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Teflon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Teflon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Acetal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Acetal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Acetal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for UHMWPE by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for UHMWPE by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for UHMWPE by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Elevators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Elevators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Elevators by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Processing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Food Processing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Processing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Industry

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical Industry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Industry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Automobile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Automobile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Automobile by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by Material -

Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phenolics,

Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by End-Use -

Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses,

Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elevators,

Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile,

Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phenolics,

Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry,

Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elevators,

Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile,

Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phenolics,

Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry,

Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by End-Use -

Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elevators,

Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile,

Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phenolics,

Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry,

Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by End-Use -

Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elevators,

Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile,

Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phenolics,

Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry,

Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elevators,

Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile,

Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phenolics,

Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry,

Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elevators,

Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile,

Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymer

Bearings by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phenolics,

Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymer

Bearings by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical

Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elevators,

Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile,

Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phenolics,

Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry,

Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by End-Use -

Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elevators,

Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile,

Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by Material -

Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phenolics,

Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: UK Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by End-Use -

Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses,

Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elevators,

Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile,

Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 100: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phenolics,

Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Bearings

by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry,

Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Spain Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elevators,

Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile,

Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 106: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polymer

Bearings by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Russia Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Phenolics,

Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polymer

Bearings by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical

Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Russia Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elevators,

Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile,

Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer

Bearings by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polymer Bearings

by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymer

Bearings by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymer

Bearings by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical

Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polymer Bearings

by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry,

Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymer

Bearings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses,

Automobile, Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polymer

Bearings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polymer

Bearings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polymer

Bearings by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other

Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polymer

Bearings by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE and Other Materials

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polymer

Bearings by End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical

Industry, Other End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polymer Bearings by

End-Use - Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other

End-Uses, Automobile, Textile and Packaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polymer

Bearings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elevators, Food Processing, Chemical Industry, Other End-Uses,

Automobile, Textile and Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 127: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Polymer

Bearings by Material - Phenolics, Nylon, Teflon, Acetal, UHMWPE

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032569/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________