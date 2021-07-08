Global Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032564/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Low-Molecular Weight, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High-Molecular Weight segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

- The Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

- Ultra-High Molecular Weight Segment to Record 5% CAGR

- In the global Ultra-High Molecular Weight segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$668.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$925 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$827.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

Alfa Aesar

Arihant Solvents and Chemicals

Avantor, Inc.

BRB International b.v.

CHT Group

Clearco Products Co., Inc.

Dongyue Group Limited

DowDuPont Inc.

Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Elkem ASA

GELEST, Inc.

Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

KCC Basildon

KCC Corporation

Merck KGaA

Quzhou Ruilijie Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Siltech Corporation

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Wynca Group

Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032564/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Low-Molecular

Weight by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Low-Molecular Weight by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Low-Molecular Weight by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for High-Molecular

Weight by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for High-Molecular Weight by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for High-Molecular Weight by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultra-High

Molecular Weight by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Ultra-High Molecular Weight

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-High Molecular

Weight by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Household &

Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Household & Personal Care

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Household & Personal

Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial Process by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Process by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Elastomers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Elastomers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Elastomers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Fluids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Fluids by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluids by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Resins by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Resins by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Forms by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Forms by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Forms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight,

High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High Molecular Weight -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

by Type - Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight and

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High

Molecular Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal

Care, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare,

Other End-Uses, Industrial Process and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

by End-Use - Household & Personal Care, Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses,

Industrial Process and Building & Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Industrial Process

and Building & Construction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

by Form - Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight,

High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High Molecular Weight -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight

and Ultra-High Molecular Weight Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High

Molecular Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal

Care, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare,

Other End-Uses, Industrial Process and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal Care, Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses,

Industrial Process and Building & Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Industrial Process

and Building & Construction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight,

High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High Molecular Weight -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

by Type - Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight and

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High

Molecular Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal

Care, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare,

Other End-Uses, Industrial Process and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

by End-Use - Household & Personal Care, Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses,

Industrial Process and Building & Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Industrial Process

and Building & Construction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

by Form - Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight,

High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High Molecular Weight -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

by Type - Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight and

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High

Molecular Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal

Care, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare,

Other End-Uses, Industrial Process and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

by End-Use - Household & Personal Care, Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses,

Industrial Process and Building & Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Industrial Process

and Building & Construction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

by Form - Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight,

High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High Molecular Weight -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight

and Ultra-High Molecular Weight Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High

Molecular Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal

Care, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare,

Other End-Uses, Industrial Process and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal Care, Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses,

Industrial Process and Building & Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Industrial Process

and Building & Construction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight,

High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High Molecular Weight -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight

and Ultra-High Molecular Weight Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High

Molecular Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal

Care, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare,

Other End-Uses, Industrial Process and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal Care, Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses,

Industrial Process and Building & Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Industrial Process

and Building & Construction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight,

High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High Molecular Weight -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight

and Ultra-High Molecular Weight Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High

Molecular Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal

Care, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare,

Other End-Uses, Industrial Process and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal Care, Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses,

Industrial Process and Building & Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Industrial Process

and Building & Construction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight,

High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High Molecular Weight -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight

and Ultra-High Molecular Weight Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Low-Molecular Weight, High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High

Molecular Weight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal

Care, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare,

Other End-Uses, Industrial Process and Building & Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Household & Personal Care, Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses,

Industrial Process and Building & Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Healthcare, Other End-Uses, Industrial Process

and Building & Construction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids,

Resins and Other Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polydimethylsiloxane

(PDMS) by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Elastomers, Fluids, Resins and Other Forms for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) by Type - Low-Molecular Weight,

High-Molecular Weight and Ultra-High Molecular Weight -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032564/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________