ARRY, WISH & UI Deadline Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY)

Class Period: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s October 2020 IPO or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s December 2020 offering, or (3) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s March 2021 offering, or (4) between the Class Period: October 14, 2020 - May 11, 2021

Deadline: July 13, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/arry

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Array failed to disclose that it was facing increasing costs for commodities such as steel as early as Q1 2020, and simultaneously, Array was facing increasing freight costs and other deteriorating business conditions.

ContextLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH)

Class Period: December 16, 2020 - May 12, 2021

Deadline: July 16, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/wish

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements to the market in the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") and specifically that: (1) ContextLogic's 4Q20 monthly active users ("MAUs") had declined materially and were not then growing; and (2) consequently, defendants materially overstated the Company's business metrics and financial prospects.

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI)

Class Period: January 11, 2021 - March 30, 2021

Deadline: July 19, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ui

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) that attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti's servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) that, as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti's customers' systems; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

