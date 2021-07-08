PRVB, WPG & SPCE Deadline Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB)

Class Period: November 2, 2020 - April 8, 2021

Deadline: July 20, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/prvb.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the teplizumab BLA was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure FDA approval; (2) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (3) the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE: WPG)

Class Period: November 5, 2020 - March 4, 2021

Deadline: July 23, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/wpg.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) that WPG’s financial condition was deteriorating substantially; (2) that, as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the Company’s ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)

Class Period: October 26, 2019 - April 30, 2021

Deadline: July 27, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/spce.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that: (1) Virgin Galactic improperly accounted for outstanding warrants for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. ("SCH"), (2) the Company should have treated the warrants as liabilities rather than equities for accounting purposes, (3) The Company failed to maintain appropriate controls over financial reporting, and (4) based on this information, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com