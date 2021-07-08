El Septimo Continues its Growth by Hiring Chip Goldeen as Director of Sales and Business Development

Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo today announced the expansion of their national sales team with the hiring of industry veteran, Chip Goldeen, as the company’s new Director of Sales and Business Development. The hiring is effective immediately as Chip will join El Septimo at this year’s PCA Trade Show at Booth #119.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Company and El Septimo Geneva, explained “We are excited to add to our natural growth with the addition of Chip to the El Septimo senior management team. El Septimo is known as a premium cigar brand that brings something very unique to an industry that has remained the same for the last decade. Since its founding in 2005, El Septimo has been known for its unique and high-quality cigars and accessories throughout Europe and the Middle East. With Chip’s experience, we are confident that El Septimo will soon become a major player in the U.S. and Pacific Rim region.

Goldeen has over 24 years senior management and executive experience in the premium cigar industry, and is best known for spending the last two decades with Ashton Cigar Company.

“I am excited to join El Septimo Geneva as the Director of Sales & Business Development and to be part of a worldwide luxury brand,” said Goldeen in a statement. “Zaya Younan and his team are doing amazing things in the premium cigar industry and will be a new and fresh force moving forward in the U.S. market. Aside from investing a significant amount of resources and capital to market El Septimo cigars, what makes El Septimo so great is the superior quality and excellent construction of its cigars. I am eager for more and more people to continue learning about this incredible product. For me, just smoking their cigars made me a believer.”

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

